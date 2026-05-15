Cooperation includes implementing the “Hamdan Giftedness Test” across Dubai schools and training specialists in gifted student identification.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, On the sidelines of the ceremony honouring the winners of the educational awards of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Foundation and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to strengthen cooperation in the areas of excellence, giftedness, and education quality.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in implementing the Hamdan Giftedness Test in schools across the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to training specialists annually in mechanisms for identifying gifted students.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Foundation by His Excellency Humaid Mohamed Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, and on behalf of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority by Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The areas of cooperation include exchanging educational expertise, conducting joint research and studies in the fields of excellence and giftedness, and organising conferences, seminars, and specialised training programmes. The MoU also covers the provision of technical support and advisory services related to standards of excellence, education quality, giftedness, and creativity. In addition, it supports coordination on relevant initiatives and programmes with private schools in the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with approved frameworks and regulations.

His Excellency Humaid Mohamed Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “This memorandum represents an important step in expanding institutional cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, one of the country’s leading education entities. It strengthens the integration of efforts to identify and nurture gifted students, while supporting broader use of the tools and programmes developed by the Foundation to serve the education sector. This partnership also reaffirms the Foundation’s commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and giftedness, and to contributing to the development of practical initiatives that enhance education quality and create meaningful impact for students and specialists”.

His Excellency added that the partnership aligns with the Foundation’s mission to support national efforts in identifying and nurturing gifted students, stimulating educational innovation, and developing initiatives that respond to the needs of the education system. His Excellency also underscored the importance of joint action with leading national entities to achieve tangible impact that serves students, parents, and the wider education community.

His Excellency Humaid Mohamed Al Qutami noted that the MoU will provide an umbrella for a number of programmes that support educational excellence, particularly those aimed at improving the learning environment for identifying and nurturing gifted students and strengthening educational awareness of this important group. His Excellency further highlighted that the Foundation has developed pioneering programmes in the field of giftedness and achieved advanced results at the local and regional levels.

For her part, Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, welcomed the partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, describing the Foundation as one of the distinguished institutions supporting education at the regional and international levels. Her Excellency noted that the partnership will contribute to advancing the objectives and initiatives of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy, which focuses on enabling students to access high-quality education and providing diverse forms of support for gifted and high-achieving students across different stages of learning.

Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran affirmed that this cooperation with the Foundation, and the exchange of expertise it enables, are rooted in shared objectives aimed at enhancing education quality and advancing its outcomes, in line with the wise leadership’s vision of investing in people and supporting the adoption of a culture of excellence and innovation across Dubai’s private education ecosystem.

The MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that support shared educational objectives and deepen the integration of efforts to identify and nurture gifted students, in a way that contributes to enhancing education quality and developing the school environment in the Emirate of Dubai.

Through its partnerships and specialised programmes, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues to advance educational excellence, nurture giftedness and innovation, and support initiatives that contribute to improving education quality and building a more enabling learning environment for identifying and empowering promising talent.