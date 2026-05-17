Ajman Chamber has marked a new milestone in its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence tools across the workplace after obtaining the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. The achievement reflects the Chamber’s proactive commitment to supporting the strategic directions of the Government of Ajman and the UAE in advancing AI leadership, while further reinforcing its position as a leading entity in adopting global best practices.

Ajman Chamber received the ISO certificate at its headquarters, with H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors, received the certificate in the presence of Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector.

“Ajman Chamber takes pride in this international achievement, which aligns with the Ajman AI Programme launched by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. This milestone further enhances the Chamber’s capabilities and reinforces its direct contribution to advancing the UAE’s national priorities and Ajman Vision 2030 – Ajman for People,” said H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji.

He praised the achievement as a distinguished institutional milestone, noting that the Chamber’s attainment of the international ISO certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems reflects the strength of its technological infrastructure and the success of its efforts to establish an integrated institutional framework for managing AI technologies in line with global best practices and standards. He added that the certification further reinforces Ajman’s competitive position, enhances service quality, and supports efforts to facilitate business activity and serve the wider community.

Faisal Ismail Al Khouri, Director of Strategy and Future Department at Ajman Chamber, said the Chamber’s international certification will help accelerate the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence across its member services and operational initiatives. He added that the achievement will enhance operational efficiency, improve the quality of output across the Chamber’s departments, and further raise employee and customer happiness in line with international best practices and standards.