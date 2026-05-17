Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) signed a number of strategic agreements during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026), aimed at strengthening the integration of the Emirate’s infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of regulatory and digital frameworks linked to essential services and strategic projects, supporting Abu Dhabi’s readiness for future urban and economic growth.

As part of the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to launch a unified governance framework for infrastructure projects in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), with the participation of the Department of Energy and 14 government entities across sectors. The initiative aims to strengthen institutional coordination and accelerate the approval of capital projects in the Emirate.

The new governance framework will unify coordination mechanisms among relevant entities and accelerate the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for projects, contributing to more efficient implementation and faster delivery of infrastructure projects through clearer and more efficient timelines. The framework also includes the establishment of a joint committee responsible for reviewing project-related requests and approvals, while addressing associated regulatory and technical challenges.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs, and on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre by Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, during the summit.

H.E. Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said: “These agreements reflect the Department of Energy’s commitment to supporting a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem by strengthening institutional coordination, developing regulatory frameworks, and leveraging digital solutions and advanced technologies to enhance service efficiency and accelerate procedures. This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader direction, which focuses on integrating entities and unifying efforts to build systems that form a strong foundation for economic growth and the sustainable delivery of essential services with the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.”

His Excellency added: “The Department of Energy continues to work closely with government and strategic partners to develop a more integrated and flexible regulatory and operational environment that supports the delivery of strategic projects and strengthens the readiness of infrastructure and essential services across the Emirate, in line with Abu Dhabi’s long-term development vision and ambitions. The agreements signed with entities across multiple sectors also reflect Abu Dhabi’s approach to enhancing government collaboration and aligning regulatory and service efforts through more efficient coordination, faster procedures linked to strategic projects, and stronger digital systems that support service continuity and high-quality execution across the Emirate.”

In support of digital transformation efforts, the Department of Energy, represented by H.E. Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs, also signed an addendum to the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the Department of Municipalities and Transport / Integrated Transport Centre. The agreement aims to expand digital integration and electronic data exchange through the “Asateel” platform, supporting the issuance of gas transport, filling, and discharge permits, as well as the tracking of petroleum products transport vehicles, while enhancing the efficiency of regulatory procedures related to petroleum products trading across the Emirate.

The agreement addendum also includes the development of electronic integration between both entities through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), strengthening data security and confidentiality, and enhancing the readiness of technical systems and the speed of data exchange, supporting service continuity and operational efficiency.

The Department of Energy’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026) forms part of its ongoing work to strengthen integration across the energy, water, and infrastructure sectors, while reinforcing effective governance and digital transformation. These efforts contribute to the development of more sustainable and efficient cities and buildings, enhance quality of life, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model for future infrastructure projects.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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