Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre’s (ITC) participation in the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026) embodies its institutional role in developing and managing an integrated and flexible transport system that keeps pace with urban growth requirements. It supports the shift towards smart mobility by adopting solutions based on data and advanced technologies, alongside the integration of relevant policies and regulatory frameworks.

The summit witnessed the official launch of the second version of the Fusion Smart Mobility Analysis System (V2.0), supported by 3D Real World Simulation technology. This advanced system, updated in collaboration with the Shenzhen Urban Transportation Planning Centre (SUTPC), relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics to create an integrated digital model of transport networks and infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region. The new system contributes to reducing the time required for traffic study analysis by up to 40% by analysing billions of data points related to road movement, public transport, and user behaviour. This empowers decision-makers to predict future challenges and evaluate urban expansion scenarios with high accuracy.

The Centre also showcased the Central Traffic Management Platform for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The platform utilises Artificial Intelligence systems to manage the entire ecosystem, starting with the automated and real-time monitoring of events, such as traffic accidents, congestion, and public events. This is achieved through the integration of over 1,500 surveillance cameras, 253 vehicle sensors, and 922 traffic lights. The data is then analysed using Big Data from more than 30 sources to automatically activate response plans without human intervention. Relevant information is displayed to road users via 122 electronic messaging signs distributed across the emirate's road network. The system aims to enhance traffic flow, reduce travel time, and shorten response times for emergency teams.

Furthermore, the summit saw the signing of an agreement between the Integrated Transport Centre and the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi. It was signed by H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, and Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre. The agreement aims to expand coordination regarding the use of the "Asateel" platform for issuing transport, filling, and discharging permits for gas, and for the electronic tracking of petroleum product vehicles. This addendum regulates the exchange of vital data to ensure legislative compliance, including petroleum product trading permits, operation permits for vehicles specialised in transporting these materials, and driver permits, targeting a 100% accuracy rate to ensure the highest safety and security standards in energy transport and distribution.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: "The cooperation with the Department of Energy is a model for government integration that enhances procedural efficiency, supports digital sovereignty, and establishes the highest security standards in energy transport and trade”.

H.E. Abdulaziz Mohamed Alobaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said: “These agreements reflect the Department of Energy’s commitment to strengthening government integration and supporting a more efficient and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem through the development of regulatory frameworks and the deployment of digital solutions and advanced technologies to enhance service efficiency and accelerate procedures. This contributes to strengthening the readiness of infrastructure and essential services across the Emirate, while reinforcing institutional collaboration in the delivery of strategic projects in line with Abu Dhabi’s development vision and long-term ambitions”.

His Excellency added: “The Department of Energy continues to work closely with government and strategic partners to develop a more integrated and flexible regulatory and operational environment that supports the delivery of strategic projects and strengthens the readiness of infrastructure and essential services across the Emirate, in line with Abu Dhabi’s long-term development vision and ambitions. The agreements signed with entities across multiple sectors also reflect Abu Dhabi’s approach towards enhancing joint government collaboration and aligning regulatory and service efforts through more efficient coordination mechanisms, faster procedures linked to strategic projects, and stronger digital systems that support service continuity and high-quality execution across the Emirate”.

This participation and its accompanying agreements reflect the ITC’s approach to building effective government partnerships and supporting an advanced infrastructure system. These efforts contribute to establishing Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading hub for future mobility solutions and sustainable infrastructure.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in Abu Dhabi. By establishing policies and frameworks to build a smart, safe, and comprehensive mobility system, it supports the Emirate's global aspirations. The ITC oversees all land, maritime, and air transport activities to enhance system integration in line with urban and population growth. It also employs the latest technologies, innovation mechanisms, and sustainability to meet future transport requirements, improve quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by promoting sustainable mobility.