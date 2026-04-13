Abu Dhabi: The 2025 Annual Report of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network formally documents Rabdan Academy’s contributions as an official training partner, underscoring its growing role within a distinguished international network of leading law enforcement education institutions.

His Excellency James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “The documentation of Rabdan Academy’s contributions in the INTERPOL Global Academy Network Annual Report reflects the depth and maturity of our strategic partnership. It underscores our shared commitment to advancing executive-level leadership development and strengthening professional competencies within the global law enforcement community.’’

His Excellency added: “We look forward to further expanding our collaboration with INTERPOL through joint training initiatives, applied research, and academic exchange, in ways that enhance institutional resilience and support the development of forward-looking security leadership capable of addressing complex and evolving global challenges.’’

As part of this collaboration, 24 Rabdan Academy students and two Rabdan faculty members successfully completed specialised training programmes delivered by the INTERPOL Global Academy as of December 2025, reflecting the integration of academic education and practical training within an advanced international framework.

The completed programmes covered advanced areas such as countering cyberterrorism, cybercrime investigation and digital forensics, cultural heritage protection, and environmental crime and climate security, strengthening the readiness of national professionals to address evolving security challenges.

In addition, four international experts from the INTERPOL Global Academy Network served as external examiners for the Master’s in Policing and Security Leadership programme, representing INTERPOL Global Academy Network experts originating from Sweden, Colombia, India, and Argentina, further reinforcing the international dimension of the academy’s programmes.

Rabdan faculty also served as Academic Advisors and Capstone Examiners in the INTERPOL Executive Leadership Programme, reflecting international confidence in the academy’s expertise and its role in developing executive-level law enforcement leadership.

Furthermore, guest lectures and joint academic engagements were conducted between Rabdan Academy and INTERPOL during 2025, contributing to knowledge exchange and institutional capacity building.

This recognition reflects the evolution of the partnership from a formal agreement to tangible academic and executive-level contributions that support the development of senior law enforcement leadership worldwide.

The inclusion of Rabdan Academy’s contributions in an official INTERPOL publication represents a significant milestone in the academy’s international engagement, reinforcing its position within the global security education ecosystem across safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

This milestone builds on the strategic partnership established between Rabdan Academy and the INTERPOL General Secretariat in February 2025, which laid the foundation for cooperation in research, training, and knowledge exchange. Since then, the collaboration has progressed into a sustained and impactful engagement within the Global Academy Network framework.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world’s first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest “5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs. For more information, visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For media inquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications office: (cco@ra.ac.ae) or call Mr. Yazeed Al Badareen.