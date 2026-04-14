Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with 06 Mall affiliated with Alef Group, launched a distinguished national initiative as part of the "Proud of the UAE" campaign, in response to the directives of the wise leadership.

The initiative featured the distribution of UAE flags to SCCI employees and visitors at 06 Mall, promoting community engagement and strengthening national identity. It also reinforced the values of unity that underpin the UAE’s development journey, aligning with broader efforts to foster social cohesion.

The Sharjah Chamber affirmed that its participation in the "Proud of the UAE" campaign reflects its firm commitment to supporting national initiatives that promote values of belonging and loyalty to the homeland. It noted that the UAE flag stands as a symbol of unity, pride, and dignity, embodying the country’s federal development path under visionary leadership.

The initiative recorded strong participation from 06 Mall visitors representing diverse nationalities and age groups, underscoring a shared sense of belonging and pride in the UAE. This engagement reflects social cohesion and reinforces the collective identity that brings the community together under a unified national framework.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com