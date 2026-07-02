UAE, Dubai – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced a new landmark initiative aimed at supporting digital learning, implemented by The Digital School.

The new initiative aims to benefit more than 500,000 people in six African countries: Mauritania, Nigeria, Lesotho, Zambia, Namibia and Angola.

The sustainable education initiative comprises multiple paths and projects, including supporting school education, equipping digital learning spaces, building teachers capacities and preparing youth for the job market.

Coordination is underway to implement these projects, as The Digital School has signed memoranda of cooperation with relevant entities in target countries.

Shaping the future

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Digital School, affirmed that the initiative is part of The Digital School’s efforts to expand the scope of its programmes to reach a greater number of students, teachers and youth in underserved communities worldwide.

His Excellency Al Olama stated that The Digital School recognises digital learning as the key to shaping a positive future for communities. To realise this vision, The Digital School continues to broaden its partnerships with relevant entities in the UAE and abroad, further advancing educational and cultural frameworks, and exploring new scientific and technological horizons that positively transform lives.

His Excellency added that leveraging advanced digital learning solutions empowers underprivileged individuals to overcome barriers hindering their education.

Tangible global impact

The initiative is designed to generate a broad educational and developmental impact over three years by implementing flexible, tech-driven learning and training pathways that empower students to access high-quality digital education. The initiative will also equip tens of thousands of teachers with modern education methods and digital skills, while providing young people with the practical, hands-on experience necessary for the job market.

Additionally, the initiative will establish 100 digital learning spaces in targeted countries, while offering its programmes in 7 languages to enhance inclusivity and global reach. Learners will benefit from facilitated access to quality educational resources and globally recognised academic references, enabling them to refine their capabilities, while motivating them to pursue knowledge. Ultimately, the initiative reaffirms that investing in education remains one of the most sustainable and impactful forms of giving.

Fostering a culture of hope

MBRGI was launched in 2015 as an umbrella bringing together the initiatives and institutions supported and sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for over 20 years.

MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions that carry out programmes under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

MBRGI aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities by spreading education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance.

Advanced learning model

Launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as part of MBRGI’s Spreading Education & Knowledge pillar, The Digital School provides high-quality digital, blended and remote learning, mainly to underprivileged individuals, refugees and displaced populations.

As the first internationally accredited digital school for vulnerable populations and underprivileged communities, it transcends traditional curricula by leveraging AI to offer personalised, data-driven learning plans tailored to each student’s specific performance.

Accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), The Digital School’s various programmes and services benefit over 850,000 people in 40 countries, offering courses in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian and Kurdish.