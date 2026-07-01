Dubai, UAE, Emarat, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, has launched a Flame Tree planting initiative beginning at Emarat Al Buhaira Service Station, with planting to extend to other Emarat service stations across Dubai. The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to advance city-wide greening and beautification, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The directive has set in motion a drive to plant the emirate’s iconic Flame Trees across streets, residential areas, public parks, intersections, and community spaces. Emarat’s initiative supports that vision, demonstrating how the organisation can play an active role in expanding the city’s green cover and collaborate with the governmental sector towards a unifying vision of making Dubai greener, The initiative supports Dubai Municipality’s commitment to expanding green infrastructure and enhancing the emirate’s urban and aesthetic environment by increasing shade, improving walkability, and creating greener, more comfortable, accessible, and attractive destinations for the community. It also reflects the importance of collaboration between government entities and national companies in advancing Dubai’s sustainability and quality-of-life objectives, with Emarat playing an active role in supporting the expansion of green cover and contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a more beautiful, sustainable, and livable city.

The event was attended by H.E. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Burhan Al Hashemi, CEO of Emarat, alongside executive directors, senior officials, and invited guests. Together, participants planted a number of Flame Trees, a species long associated with the arrival of summer in Dubai, when its canopy of orange-red blooms transforms streets and neighborhoods across the emirate. Beginning at Al Buhaira and extending to other prime-location Emarat service stations across Dubai as a city-wide initiative, the initiative places Flame Trees where they can be widely seen and enjoyed, adding a distinctive aesthetic touch to the streetscape while providing shade and helping to cool the surrounding public spaces.

Mr. Burhan Al Hashemi, CEO of Emarat, added, “We are proud to answer His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai call to make Dubai greener, and to do so alongside Dubai Municipality. By planting Flame Trees at our prime-location stations, beginning at Al Buhaira, we are adding both beauty and shade to the streets our customers and communities use every day. Sustainability and care for the environment are central to how we operate, and this initiative reflects our enduring commitment to protecting the ecosystem and leaving a lasting, positive impact for generations to come. We look forward to building on this partnership in support of the emirate’s greening vision.”

The initiative reflects the strong partnership between Emarat and Dubai Municipality in supporting environmental programmes that promote biodiversity, enhance quality of life, and contribute to Dubai’s long-term sustainability goals.

The Flame Tree is well suited to Dubai’s climate. Hardy and drought-tolerant, it provides generous shade as it matures, helping to cool public spaces and enhance the livability of the urban environment. Its selection reflects the practical and long-term thinking behind the city’s greening strategy, which aims to expand green cover, reduce heat and create a more sustainable city year-round. For Emarat, the initiative forms part of a broader and long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and the protection of the ecosystem, contributing to richer biodiversity and healthier urban ecosystems in line with the values that guide its operations and its service to the community.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. Emarat is committed to health & safety standards, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and community well-being, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future