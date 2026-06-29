The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in the Emirate of Dubai organised an awareness workshop, titled ‘Drafting Government Policies from a Legislative Perspective,’ to enhance the legal knowledge of employees of government entities.

Led by Tariq Khamees AbuSalim, Legal Advisor at the Supreme Legislation Committee, the workshop was attended by a distinguished group of experts and legal professionals from various government entities in the Emirate of Dubai. The workshop covered key themes, including public policy, legal instruments, and legislative impact.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, said: “These specialised workshops reflect our commitment to enhancing legislative and legal awareness, while also empowering government legal professionals with the knowledge and tools required to formulate government policies that are more coherent and responsive to current and future developments and requirements. We attach particular importance to promoting comprehensive understanding of the relationship between government policymaking and legislation-making as one of the fundamental pillars for developing the government work system. In this regard, we continue to organise meetings and knowledge‑sharing platforms that advance this approach, recognising the role of well‑structured policies founded on sound legislative principles in supporting decision-making and achieving objectives with efficiency and effectiveness.”

Mr. AbuSalim highlighted that the true success of government policies does not depend solely on the quality of their drafting, but also on how well they are aligned with the existing legislative framework. He explained that integrating policy and legislation is vital for improving the efficiency of implementation processes, associated programmes, and operational mechanisms, while also reducing challenges arising from regulatory inconsistencies and legal disputes that could impede institutional progress. Mr. AbuSalim further noted that such harmonisation enhances the government’s capacity to address societal priorities and contribute to sustainable economic and social development.

The workshop focused on strengthening participants’ ability to apply a legislative lens when developing government policies, enabling them to determine the most effective regulatory instrument for each policy based on its nature and anticipated impact. It further contributed to honing their skills in evaluating the legal impact of government directions as reflected in policies prior to their approval. The agenda featured several key themes, including public policy from a legislative perspective, the selection of appropriate legal instruments, the role of the legislative drafter in policymaking, legal impact assessment of policies and government directives, indicators for the transition from policy to legislation, as well as practical applications and case studies drawn from government practice.

The workshop is part of the SLC General Secretariat’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the capabilities of government legal professionals, empowering them to play a more effective role in advancing Dubai’s comprehensive development agenda, with a view to reinforcing the Emirate’s standing as a leading global model in institutional governance and legislative excellence.

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