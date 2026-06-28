The Ajman Chamber concluded the first phase of its “Industrial Facilities Visitation Program”, organized in collaboration with the Ajman Department of Finance and the Ajman Transport Authority. The first phase included visits to six leading local factories to review their production capabilities and outstanding quality standards. The visits were attended by procurement officials from government entities across the Emirate of Ajman.

The program aims to reinforce cooperation between the government sector and national industrial establishments in the Emirate of Ajman by providing government procurement officials with the opportunity to closely explore the advanced production capabilities of local manufacturers and the remarkable progress they have made in quality and manufacturing, especially in “the food and beverage, detergents and hygiene products” sectors.

The program focuses on highlighting the efficiency of the industrial sector in the emirate and its ability to meet the needs of government entities according to the highest quality standards. It also aims to promote greater reliance on national products within the government procurement framework, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local manufacturers while advancing the UAE's industrial development goals under the national "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

Officials from the procurement departments of government entities commended the program's importance and its role in strengthening direct communication with national industrial enterprises. They emphasized that the initiative provides a valuable first-hand exposure to the advanced manufacturing capabilities of factories in the Emirate of Ajman and affirmed that such programs help improve the effectiveness of government purchasing practices while reinforcing confidence in locally manufactured products that meet the highest quality standards.

The Chamber relies on implementing the “Industrial Facilities Visitation Program” in a series of phases to increase the number of participating factories and further integrate them into the government procurement system.

Owners and representatives of participating factories highlighted the Ajman Chamber's key role in creating sustainable marketing avenues for national manufacturers through a variety of support initiatives and programs, such as participation in local and international exhibitions, field visits, and specialized forums. They stressed that these efforts enhance the competitiveness of national products and expand their reach to new markets and government entities.