H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi: The agreement creates new prospects for empowering youth, enhancing their community participation, and leveraging their capabilities and potential.

H.E. Abdulrazaq Ameri​: The partnership enhances efforts to empower youth recovering from addiction and supports the sustainability of their recovery by offering them opportunities for participation and social integration.

Dubai, UAE – The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, aimed at empowering youth recovering from addiction and enhancing their social integration.

The agreement aims to expand opportunities for their participation in youth programmes and initiatives, and developing joint cooperation pathways that help improve their quality of life and reinforce their positive presence in society.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the FYA, and H.E. Abdulrazaq Ameri​, Chief Executive Officer of the Erada Centre, in the presence of officials and representatives from both sides.

Integration of efforts

H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi affirmed that this collaboration will drive a positive change in young people’s lives, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening national partnerships and unifying efforts across various sectors. “This approach,” he said, “is rooted in close integration, the exchange of expertise, and leveraging available capabilities of different entities to develop more comprehensive and sustainable solutions that respond to the community’s needs and support development targets.”

“This MoU marks a significant step towards expanding the scope of initiatives directed at youth recovering from addiction,” His Excellency explained. “The initiative serves to enhance their social integration, support the sustainability of their recovery, and open new pathways for them to participate, volunteer, build their capacities, and shape their own future. Furthermore, it perfectly aligns with the directives of the National Youth Agenda 2031, particularly the ‘Quality of Life’ pillar, which focuses on empowering youth, enhancing their wellbeing, and providing opportunities that support their active participation in society.”

Supporting youth

For his part, H.E. Abdulrazaq Ameri noted: “This MoU highlights the importance of consolidating national efforts to support youth recovering from the disease of addiction and empowering them to resume their journey with confidence and positivity, by providing meaningful opportunities that enable them to develop their skills and enhance their active participation in society. At the Erada Centre, we believe that recovery is not limited to treatment alone, but includes building sustainable pathways that enable individuals to achieve their ambitions and contribute to community development.”

“This partnership aligns with our vision to support quality of life and enhance social integration for the Centre’s beneficiaries, creating new prospects for them to participate in the community, volunteer, and build their qualifications,” H.E. Ameri continued. “This reinforces their journey towards sustainable recovery and enables us to invest in the youth’s energies and capabilities, empowering them to be active partners in building a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

Meaningful opportunities

The MoU aims to provide volunteering, training, qualification, and community participation opportunities for the youth benefiting from the Erada Centre’s services, which serves to support their social integration, develop their capabilities, and enhance their positive contribution to society, in line with a shared vision to empower youth and invest in their potential.

The Memorandum of Understanding calls for enhancing cooperation between the two parties in supporting youth, developing their capabilities, and engaging them in community initiatives and programmes. This includes establishing the Erada Centre Youth Council, tasked with enhancing the youth’s participation in developing the Centre’s work environment and services.

Furthermore, both parties commit to organising joint training programmes, workshops, and awareness campaigns directed at youth, in addition to implementing community initiatives to promote mental health awareness and addiction prevention, and circulating joint awareness messages across digital and media platforms.