The Artificial Intelligence in Judicial and Notary Services Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department held a meeting chaired by H.E. Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Department, during which it discussed a range of innovative projects and technological initiatives aimed at advancing judicial performance and enhancing service efficiency based on the latest artificial intelligence technologies and digital transformation.

Al Abri affirmed that the Department continues its drive toward technological excellence and keeping pace with rapid advancements, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to fully leverage artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s judicial system. This, he noted, ensures the delivery of world-class services that achieve swift justice and enhance the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

He explained that the committee’s discussions focused on reviewing the latest developments in AI technologies across communication systems and the mobile application, as well as examining the practical implementation of the smart assistant to support notaries in completing transactions.

The meeting also explored the use of these technologies through the “Legal Judgments Assistant” project, alongside the development of the Public Prosecution system, digital dashboards, and interactive reports for courts to support decision-making and provide accurate performance indicators.

He added that the committee also discussed the use of AI tools to analyse and route complaints with speed and accuracy, reducing processing time and improving operational efficiency, in addition to exploring smart technological solutions to develop the auctions system, ensuring business continuity and operational effectiveness in line with the highest standards of reliability.

He further highlighted the critical importance the Department places on information security and cybersecurity, noting that mechanisms for coordination with relevant entities were discussed to maintain high standards of digital protection across all services.