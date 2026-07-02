United Arab Emirates – Dubai – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen family awareness and empower parents to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), organized a virtual awareness lecture titled “Our Children in the Digital World.” The initiative aimed to equip families with the knowledge and tools needed to support their children throughout their digital journey with greater awareness and responsibility.

The lecture was delivered by Amna Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and explored the nature of the digital environment in which children and adolescents live today, as well as the key challenges they may encounter across various platforms and applications. The session also emphasized the importance of strengthening communication and dialogue between parents and children, fostering mutual trust, and supporting children’s psychological and social wellbeing in the digital age.

The lecture attracted approximately 180 participants, including parents, educators, and community members, reflecting the growing public interest in understanding both the opportunities and challenges that the digital world presents for children and families.

The session further highlighted a range of practical approaches that can help parents better understand their children’s digital behaviors, stay engaged with their interests, and guide them toward the safe and responsible use of technology. These practices contribute to maximizing the benefits of digital tools while minimizing potential risks.

In conjunction with the lecture, DFWAC launched a digital awareness campaign through its official social media platforms under the title “Our Children in the Digital World: Protection and Awareness” The campaign aims to raise awareness among families about the importance of maintaining a positive presence in their children’s digital lives, encouraging open dialogue, and promoting the safe and responsible use of modern technologies.

The campaign also addressed several emerging topics, including artificial intelligence, cyberbullying, and challenges associated with digital gaming and online platforms. In addition, it emphasized the importance of reporting concerns, seeking support when exposed to online risks, and strengthening family communication skills to help create a safer digital environment for children.

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that protecting children in the digital age has become a shared responsibility that requires close collaboration among families, educational institutions, and relevant stakeholders. She noted that the rapid pace of technological advancement necessitates continuous efforts to enhance families’ understanding of the digital world in which children are growing up today.

She stated: “This topic carries added significance during the Year of Family, which highlights the family’s role as the child’s first nurturing environment and the most important partner in shaping awareness and behavior. It also aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to enhance quality of life, strengthen family cohesion, and build a more aware and stable society. Empowering parents to understand and engage confidently with the digital environment is therefore essential in helping them guide their children toward the positive and responsible use of technology.”

She added: “Recent national efforts aimed at enhancing children’s safety in the digital space, including initiatives related to regulating children’s access to certain digital services and platforms in ways that consider their age and developmental needs, reflect a proactive vision that places children’s wellbeing and best interests at the forefront. These efforts reaffirm that protecting children is a collective responsibility that requires awareness and active participation from all sectors of society.”

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori further stressed that dialogue, trust, and meaningful parental presence remain among the most effective forms of protection for children. She noted that building relationships founded on communication and openness enables children to navigate digital challenges with greater confidence and contributes to creating a safer environment for them in both the physical and virtual worlds.