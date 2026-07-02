United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, President of the UAE, has issued a Federal Decree reconstituting the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court, for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs,

Membership of the council includes H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; H.E. Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; H.E. Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; and H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The Council is working to advance the UAE’s policies on the international humanitarian action system and to implement humanitarian and development plans, initiatives and projects. Its work reflects the UAE’s established approach to supporting communities and people around the world and developing international collaborative relationships in this regard.