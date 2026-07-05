Sharjah: The 2026 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions has recorded high visitor turnout since its launch on 1st July across the emirate's regions and cities.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the retail campaign is generating significant consumer interest in its promotional offers which form part of Sharjah’s summer season running until 15th September 2026.

The campaign is supported through strategic collaboration with government entities, private sector institutions, and key strategic partners. It features large-scale discounts and exclusive promotions on a variety of products from top local and international brands across Sharjah’s shopping malls, retail centres, and commercial outlets.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 programme is delivered in partnership with more than 55 public and private sector partners, offering over 60 curated tourism packages and experiences tailored to diverse visitor segments and interests. It also offers shoppers and visitors the opportunity to win more than 700 prizes throughout the campaign’s period.

This year's edition features broad participation from hotel establishments, major shopping malls, retail outlets, and tourism and entertainment destinations across the emirate, as part of Sharjah’s summer season running for a record 114 consecutive days for the first time. Hospitality offers were launched early on 25 May, featuring competitive accommodation and hospitality discounts, followed by the extensive retail promotions and exclusive shopping offers currently driving consumer activity across the emirate.

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a lineup of exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a variety of products, including fashion, fragrances, accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishings, and other retail categories. The programme also encompasses special promotional offers from restaurants, cafes, and hotels at competitive rates.

To further support the retail sector, participating businesses benefit from the streamlined issuance of preferential and competitively priced promotional permits, valid for three consecutive months, enabling retailers to expand marketing campaigns, stimulate consumer spending, and contribute to stronger economic activity across the emirate.

A Multi-Destination Tourism Model

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said the 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions forms part of SCTDA’s efforts to deliver, in partnership with key stakeholders, an integrated summer tourism season that showcases the emirate’s diverse leisure and tourism assets while strengthening its competitiveness as a leading destination for families and international visitors.

He explained that the programme has been carefully curated to leverage Sharjah’s unique blend of urban, coastal, and desert attractions, complemented by a comprehensive portfolio of events, experiences, and promotional offers designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of age groups and visitor segments.

Al Midfa noted that SCTDA continues to elevate the visitor experience by integrating digital solutions and smart technologies, including the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application with augmented reality (AR) features and electronic prize draws, creating a more engaging and interactive shopping and tourism experience.

He added that extending Sharjah Summer Promotions through mid-September, following the early launch of hospitality promotions and hotel packages, reflects SCTDA’s strategic vision of sustaining tourism and economic activity throughout the summer. Launched in collaboration with public and private sector partners, the campaign is designed to strengthen Sharjah’s appeal as a tourism destination and support the sustainable growth of its tourism sector.

Boosting the Retail Sector

H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that SCCI prioritised the sustainable growth of the retail sector this year by introducing practical business support initiatives aimed at strengthening commercial activity. These include flexible, season-long promotional permit procedures that enable retailers to deliver stronger consumer offers throughout the summer.

He indicated that these measures directly stimulate retail sales across Sharjah’s markets and shopping centres, while giving small and medium-sized enterprises greater opportunities to expand their customer base and strengthen their competitive position during the peak summer trading period

“Sharjah Summer Promotions also contributes to increased tourism spending, supports local market activity, and enhances the competitiveness of Sharjah’s trade and retail sectors, underscoring SCCI’s commitment to empowering the business community and advancing Sharjah’s long-term economic diversification strategy,” Al-Awadi added.

Valuable Prizes and Five Grand Digital Draws

This year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions features 700 valuable prizes to be distributed through five major digital prize draws, commencing on 18 July.

The first raffle draw will take place at Mega Mall, followed by draws at Sahara Centre on 1 August, Sharjah Central Mall on 15 August, and Rahmania Mall on 29 August. The campaign will conclude with the grand final draw at 06 Mall on 15 September.

The campaign’s prize pool includes 30 gold bars for 30 winners, alongside premium shopping vouchers and retail gifts provided by participating shopping centres for 20 additional winners. Customers can enter by shopping directly at participating outlets or by registering for the electronic prize draws through the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application.

Additionally, participating shopping centres will provide instant rewards, shopping vouchers, and promotional incentives throughout the campaign, further enhancing customer engagement and retail spending.

The promotional campaign is designed to deliver an exceptional summer season that reinforces the Emirate of Sharjah’s position as a leading family-friendly destination at the local, regional, and international levels. The programme combines entertainment, shopping, and tourism experiences through the participation of leading shopping malls, retail outlets, hotels, and tourism and leisure destinations across the emirate.

Meanwhile, “Shamsa”, the campaign’s official mascot, will bring additional excitement to the season through a series of innovative interactive activities and unique family experiences held at shopping centres and tourist attractions across Sharjah, creating memorable moments for children and shoppers alike.

Shamsa Entertainment City

This year’s Sharjah Summer Promotion offers a broad portfolio of retail and tourism experiences, highlighted by the launch of Shamsa Entertainment City, which welcomes visitors with a range of activities in the heart of Sharjah, celebrating the emirate’s diverse natural landscapes and vibrant urban environment.

The campaign is further enhanced by interactive weekend workshops at participating shopping malls, live appearances by the Shamsa mascot during major digital prize draws. More than 7,000 exclusive Shamsa-branded gifts will also be distributed to children as shopping rewards, reinforcing enhancing the family-oriented retail experience throughout the summer season.

Unforgettable Shopping, Hospitality and Entertainment Experiences

The 2026 Sharjah Summer Promotions gives residents and visitors the opportunity to explore some of the emirate’s leading tourist attractions.

Highlights include Al Noor Island, which offers a unique blend of nature, art, and cultural experiences; Pearls Kingdom Waterpark, providing family-oriented leisure activities; and Sharjah tourism city, with its diverse range of visitor attractions. The programme also includes Mleiha National Park, where visitors can explore desert landscapes, heritage sites, eco-tourism experiences, and outdoor adventures.

The programme further highlights the attractive waterfront destinations of Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Kalba on the eastern coast, alongside the Fili Heritage Souq and the Back-to-School Campaign among the diverse promotional initiatives that will be unveiled throughout the summer season.

Digital Prize Draws and Smart App

This year’s edition features the activation of the Sharjah Summer Promotions mobile application, allowing shoppers and visitors to participate seamlessly in electronic prize draws and access comprehensive information on the campaign's events and activities.

The campaign also enhances customer engagement by enabling “Shamsa to interact with visitors in real time and respond to their enquiries, delivering a more personalised and interactive user experience.

The Organising Committee of Sharjah Summer Promotions also launched a comprehensive digital platform through the campaign's official website www.shjsummer.ae, providing real-time access to top offers, daily events, discounts, hotel packages, and direct booking links with participating partners.The platform also enables shoppers to enter the digital prize draws and compete for valuable prizes by making purchases at participating shopping centres across Sharjah or by booking accommodation through the dedicated online portal.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com