The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the launch of an innovative strategic project to implement microgrid systems, marking a significant step forward in reinforcing the UAE’s approach to building a smart, resilient, and adaptive energy ecosystem.

The initiative is designed to strengthen energy security, sustainability, and efficiency, while supporting the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision in developing advanced, future-ready infrastructure, reported Wam.

The project is the first of its kind across the UAE and was first developed and implemented in 2025 at the Ministry headquarters in Sharjah, as part of a proactive vision aimed at strengthening national preparedness for electricity outage scenarios during emergencies and crises.

The project adopts an integrated operational model that combines clean energy generation, energy storage, and advanced digital energy management solutions.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, said: "This project reflects a transformative shift in building-level energy management—from a conventional model dependent on the central grid to a smart, decentralized model with independent operational capability."

"It enhances the reliability of electricity supply and the continuity of vital services, while also improving resource efficiency and reducing costs and emissions," he stated.

During its pilot phase, the project delivered tangible operational, environmental, and economic results, including a reduction in annual energy consumption of approximately 362,000 kilowatt-hours, annual financial savings of nearly AED110,000 ($29,946), and a reduction of 76 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

"It also increased the contribution of solar energy to 30% of total electrical load. Importantly, the project achieved 100% operational resilience in the event of sudden power outages, ensuring uninterrupted services," stated Al Olama.

He further pointed out that the microgrid project represents a qualitative leap in the way building energy systems are planned and operated, and reflects the UAE’s direction towards building a smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

"We are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also establishing an integrated national model that ensures the continuity of vital services under all conditions and strengthens infrastructure readiness to address future challenges," he stated.

He emphasised that the project’s outcomes demonstrate that investment in smart energy solutions is no longer an option, but a strategic necessity to enhance energy security, reduce costs and emissions, and improve resource efficiency.

The Ministry is currently working, in cooperation with its partners across the government and private sectors, to expand the implementation of this model across the UAE, thereby accelerating the transition towards resilient, decentralized energy networks that support both competitiveness and sustainability, said the Wam report.

Al Olama said the next phase would focus on scaling up the initiative and broadening its application nationwide, alongside the development of a national technical and regulatory guide to establish the necessary governance frameworks and technical standards for Microgrid deployment.

This would help unify efforts and strengthen integration between federal and local entities, as well as the private sector, he added.

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