AL DHAFRA: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, reviewed the main strategic energy and water projects in the region during a meeting with a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, led by Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department.

The meeting reviewed the Department’s strategic directions, priorities and plans for the next phase, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of energy and water services and ensuring operational readiness to meet population and development growth in the region. The plans seek to support resource sustainability and improve the quality of services provided to individuals, businesses and companies.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on development plans for the energy and water sector system, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts among all relevant entities to enhance service efficiency in this vital sector over the long term, in line with best practices and approved standards.

He commended the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy for its initiatives and efforts to adopt advanced solutions for managing energy and water services, enhancing operational efficiency and keeping pace with technological transformation in the sector. This, he said, aligns with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to embed sustainability and promote the efficient use of resources.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that the coming phase requires intensified efforts to strengthen future readiness in the energy and water sectors through more efficient and flexible operating models, expanded use of smart solutions and advanced technologies, and support for the transition to a knowledge-based economy. These efforts, he noted, contribute to balancing development needs with resource protection, in line with national priorities and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Members of the Department of Energy, for their part, reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to working with partners to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the energy and water system in support of the community and comprehensive development in the emirate.