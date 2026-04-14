Doha, The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the Intellectual Wellness and Research Excellence Forum (IWRE) as part of its strategic commitment to strengthening an integrated research culture and embedding holistic wellness across its academic environment. The forum serves as a key platform to showcase ongoing and completed research, enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, and highlight the role of research in advancing the University’s institutional priorities.

The forum aligns with UDST’s Wellness Strategy, which adopts a comprehensive approach linking academic performance with overall wellbeing, and emphasizes intellectual wellness as a core pillar. This includes encouraging engagement in creative and mentally stimulating activities, promoting curiosity and lifelong learning, and enabling knowledge exchange across the academic community.

In this context, research at UDST is viewed not only as an academic outcome, but as a powerful mechanism for supporting intellectual wellness, strengthening critical thinking, and enabling interdisciplinary dialogue, contributing to a dynamic and innovation-driven learning environment.

Among the research presented, a study examined the impact of an integrated wellness intervention designed for first-year students, aimed at enhancing health literacy, increasing wellness awareness, and promoting healthier behaviors during the transition into university life. The intervention combined structured wellness education within a first-year academic course with individualized coaching based on an eight-dimensional wellness framework, covering physical, emotional, intellectual, social, and financial wellbeing.

The study demonstrated measurable improvements among participating students, including increased health literacy levels and significant gains across multiple domains of health-promoting behaviors such as nutrition, stress management, and health responsibility.

Students also reported a stronger understanding of wellness concepts, greater awareness of the link between health and academic performance, and improved ability to adopt more balanced daily habits. The findings further highlighted the impact of personalized coaching in achieving stronger outcomes, underscoring the importance of tailored support within a comprehensive wellness framework.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said:

“The IWRE Forum reflects UDST’s commitment to integrating research within its institutional wellness framework, enhancing the quality of the academic experience and supporting student success. Through this holistic approach, we continue to advance an academic environment that promotes innovation, encourages knowledge exchange, and delivers meaningful impact within the University and beyond.”

The forum provides an interactive platform for faculty to present their research, exchange ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities across disciplines, reinforcing UDST’s position as a leading hub for applied research and innovation.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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