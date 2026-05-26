Arab Finance: Kafr El Zayat Pesticides posted an 88.49% year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reaching EGP 11.328 million, compared to EGP 98.466 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.06 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.55 in Q1 2025, while revenues climbed to EGP 357.019 million from EGP 627.434 million.

Established in 1957, the company is engaged in the agricultural chemicals sector. It specializes in manufacturing and distributing pesticides and fertilizers, and other agricultural and health supplies.

Kafr El Zayat Pesticides also provides several services such as disinfection of livestock places and farms from various kinds of microbes and treating the storing grain banes that decay grain.