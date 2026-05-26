Arab Finance: The standalone net profits of International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) plummeted by 74.04% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 579,004 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as per the financial results

It is worth noting that net profits in Q1 2025 were EGP 2.230 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.006 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.022 a year earlier, while revenues edged down to EGP 3.061 million from EGP 3.067 billion.

In 2025, ICID’s standalone net profits after tax dropped by 25.02% YoY to EGP 5 million from EGP 6.668 million.