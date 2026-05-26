Muscat, Oman: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) announced the issuance of government treasury bills worth a total of OMR 10 million this week.

In a statement issued Monday, the CBO said OMR 4 million was allocated in 91-day treasury bills at an average accepted price of OMR 99.050 per OMR 100 and an average yield of 3.84699 percent.

The bank added that OMR 6 million was allocated in 182-day treasury bills at an average accepted price of OMR 98.073 per OMR 100 and an average yield of 3.94157 percent.

Treasury bills are short-term government-backed financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks, with the Central Bank of Oman acting as the issuing authority.

The statement noted that the interest rate on repurchase agreements (repos) for these bills stands at 4.25 percent, while the discount rate on treasury bill facilities is 4.75 percent.

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