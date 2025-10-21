Muscat: The Oman Central Bank (OCB) has announced that the total value of government treasury bills allocated for this week amounted to OMR 12.5 million.

The bank explained in a statement today that the allocation included OMR 3 million with maturity period of 28 days, with an average acceptable price of OMR 99.755, which was also the lowest accepted price per 100 Omani riyals. The average discount rate was 3.19375 percent, and the average return was 3.20159 percent.

It also included OMR 8.5 million in 91-day Treasury bills, with an average accepted price of OMR 99.059, and a minimum acceptable price of OMR 99.055. The average discount rate is 3.77455 percent, and the average yield was 3.81041 percent.

The statement noted that the repurchase (repo) rate set by the Central Bank on these bills is 4.75 percent, while the discount rate on Treasury bill facilities stands at 5.25 percent.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).