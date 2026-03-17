Muscat - The total issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 8.45 million.The value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO0.25 million, for a maturity period of 28 days.

The average accepted pricereached RO 99.750 for every RO 100, and the minimum acceptedprice arrived at RO 99.750 per RO 100. The average discount rateand the average yield reached 3.25893% and 3.26710%, respectively.

The value of the allottedTreasury bills amounted to RO 3.2 million, for a maturity period of 91days. The average accepted price reached RO 99.043 for every RO 100,and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.035 per RO 100.The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.83864% and 3.87574%,respectively.

The value of theallotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 3.5 million, for a maturityperiod of 182 days. The average accepted price reached RO 98.106 forevery RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 98.100per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.79898%and 3.87233%, respectively.

Moreover, the value of theallotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 1.5 million, for a maturityperiod of 364 days. The average accepted price reached RO 96.287 forevery RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 96.280per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.72353%and 3.86713%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-termhighly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, andthey provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplusfunds. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) acts as the Issue Manager and providestheadded advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchasefacilities (Repo).

It may be noted that theinterest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 4.25% while the discount rateon the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 4.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Billspromote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve forshort-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to thisinstrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

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