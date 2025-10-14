Muscat: The Oman Central Bank (OCB) has announced that the total value of government treasury bills allocated for this week amounted to OMR 9.25 million.

The bank explained in a statement today that the maturity period of these bills is 91 days, with an average acceptable price of OMR 99.055, and a minimum acceptable price of OMR 99.050 per 100 Omani riyals.

The average discount rate was 3.78876 percent, and the average return was 3.82489 percent.

The statement indicated that the interest rate on repurchase operations with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on these bills is 4.75 percent, while the discount rate on the CBO Treasury Bill Facility is 5.25 percent.

Treasury bills are a short-term, secured financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks. The CBO acts as the issue manager for these bills.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

