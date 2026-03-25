Muscat - Thetotal issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 60 million. The value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 30million, for a maturity period of 28 days.

The average accepted price reached RO99.713 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.710per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.74777%and 3.75857%, respectively.

The value of the allotted Treasurybills amounted to RO 30 million, for a maturity period of 91 days. The averageaccepted price reached RO 99.025 for every RO 100, and the minimum acceptedprice arrived at RO 99.020 per RO 100. The average discount rate and theaverage yield reached 3.91071% and 3.94922%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term highlysecured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and theyprovide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplusfunds. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) acts as the Issue Manager and provides theaddedadvantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities(Repo).

It may be noted that the interestrate on the Repo operations with CBO is 4.25% while the discount rate on theTreasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 4.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promotethe local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-terminterest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrumentwhenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

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