…NFEM rate — N1,366.5/$

…Naira depreciates by at least N1 against the USD

…Black market (Buying and selling rates) — N1,390 — N1,395

The Nigerian naira slightly depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,366.5592 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Tuesday, 5th May 2026.

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According to the data shared on the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,366.5592 per dollar and closed at N1,362.0000 per dollar.

Tribune Online reports that the Nigerian currency traded at an NFEM rate of N1,365.2474 on Monday, 4th May, 2026. Comparing this with the trading rate on Tuesday, the naira depreciated by at least N1.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar buying rate remained the same, while the selling rate decreased by N5, compared with the previous trading rate on 4th May, 2026.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, 5th May, 2026, was N1,390 for the buying rate and N1,395 per dollar for the selling rate.

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