Abu Dhabi: In a significant milestone that reflects the maturity of its institutional framework and reinforces its position as a leading regulatory authority, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has obtained the BS 13500:2013 certification in Effective Governance Management Systems from the British Standards Institution (BSI). This achievement underscores the Bank’s strong commitment to applying the highest international standards in sound corporate governance.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: “The Central Bank’s achievement of the BS 13500:2013 certification in Effective Governance Management Systems from the British Standards Institution (BSI) reaffirms our commitment to applying the highest standards of corporate governance and strengthens our position as a regulatory authority built on trust and transparency.”

The certificate was received by H.E. Ibraheem Al Sayed Mohamed Al Hashemi, Assistant Governor for Executive Office and Secretary General of the Board of Directors at CBUAE, from representatives of the British Standards Institution, marking this institutional achievement.

Commenting on this, H.E. Ibraheem Al Sayed Mohamed Al Hashemi said: “Enhancing corporate governance is no longer a regulatory option, but a fundamental pillar to ensure effective institutional performance, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and embed a culture of accountability and compliance, ultimately contributing to financial system stability and strengthening public and sectoral trust.”

This prestigious international certification confirms the CBUAE’s adoption of a comprehensive corporate governance framework, founded on principles of fairness, equality, transparency, and accountability. It enhances institutional performance, supports high-quality decision-making, and reinforces trust among key stakeholders.

This achievement reflects a structured institutional approach that places trust at its core, supports sustainability, and enables the CBUAE to contribute effectively to shaping the future of the financial sector in line with evolving priorities and continued adoption of international best practices.