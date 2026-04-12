Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an expanded meeting with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group operating under its umbrella to discuss plans for developing the sector and enhancing its investment appeal.

Discussions focused on upgrading service systems in shopping malls in line with Sharjah’s strategic directions for sustainable economic development and boosting domestic tourism. The agenda centered on strategic priorities to elevate sector competitiveness and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional destination for shopping and entertainment.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of Sectoral Business Groups Department; and Abdullah Al Balushi, Head of Shopping Malls Sector Business Group; along with several officials and representatives of shopping malls across the emirate.

Attendees praised the effective and proactive response of Sharjah’s government entities to recent weather-related challenges, highlighting its role in reinforcing investor and consumer confidence. They noted that such responsiveness underscores the resilience of the emirate’s economy and its capacity to turn external challenges into tangible growth opportunities.

Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to strengthening strategic collaboration with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, which is a key representative of the sector. This cooperation supports the development of targeted initiatives to drive sector growth and enhance its contribution to commercial activity.

She added that the sector’s ability to deliver comprehensive operational standards plays a critical role in stimulating domestic tourism and positioning shopping malls as fully integrated destinations for both local and international visitors.

Participants explored strategies to support SMEs within shopping malls, focusing on innovative solutions and flexible leasing models to ensure long-term business sustainability and increase their contribution to the retail sector. The meeting also examined initiatives to mitigate climate-related risks, enhance infrastructure readiness, and optimize operational performance.

Furthermore, discussions highlighted the importance of integrating the retail sector with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group to boost coordination and unify efforts, contributing to a comprehensive vision for advancing Sharjah’s retail and shopping ecosystem.

Attendees stressed the need to align mall infrastructure and services with Sharjah’s “Healthy City” agenda by upgrading family- and child-focused offerings to global standards. They also highlighted the need to provide recreational and wellness platforms that position malls as integrated lifestyle combining shopping, entertainment, and health-oriented experiences.The meeting explored strategies to enhance retail festivals and seasonal promotional campaigns as key drivers of economic momentum. Participants praised the significant success of the 36th edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, which witnessed broad participation from shopping malls, major brands, and productive families.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com