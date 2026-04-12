Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai to explore ways to strengthen economic ties and enhance trade and investment cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Yang Dongsheng, Vice Chairman of CCPIT Shanghai. The discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation across key sectors that offer promising opportunities for companies in both markets, particularly within the digital economy.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Dubai and China share a dynamic economic partnership with significant scope to expand trade and investment ties, deepen collaboration, and drive mutual growth. We are committed to further strengthening cooperation between the business communities in both markets, supporting two-way investment flows, and exploring new opportunities across priority sectors.”

China ranked seventh among the countries of origin for new foreign companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2025. A total of 1,583 new Chinese companies joined the chamber’s membership throughout the year, representing annual growth of 7%.

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and enabling their growth. Through its wide-ranging role, the organisation supports companies in expanding successfully into international markets, advances Dubai’s digital economy, safeguards the interests of the business community, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business.

About Dubai ChambersDubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on

facebook.com/dubaichambers

x.com/dubaichambers

linkedin.com/company/dubai-chambers

youtube.com/@dubaichamberstv

instagram.com/dubaichambers

For more information, please contact

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com