Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close "BEST AND GOLD BAITH KARAK CAFETERIA" located in Khalifa City - SW18 - Abu Dhabi, which holds the commercial license (CN- 4403866), due to violations of Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations. Furthermore, the establishment’s practices pose a serious risk to public health.

ADAFSA clarified that the food control report indicated that the administrative closure decision was issued due to repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety and consumer health.

The Authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

In addition, ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The Authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.