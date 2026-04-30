Dubai, UAE – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to strengthen its competitiveness and leadership in digital transformation, having secured first place in the Digital Customer Experience (DCX) index across Dubai Government entities under the Digital Maturity Assessment 2025, achieving a performance score of 94% and exceeding the government average by 39 percentage points.

This achievement reflects Dubai Culture’s success in developing an integrated digital ecosystem centred on customer needs, delivering services that are more accessible, efficient, and responsive, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision to build a global government model based on innovation and excellence.

This progress is the result of a series of key initiatives adopted by the Authority, including the design of human-centred, proactive services, the implementation of AI-powered smart solutions, and the adoption of the ISO 42001:2023 Artificial Intelligence Management System certification obtained last year. It has also implemented an advanced system for data analysis and performance measurement, contributing to saving more than 13,000 working hours annually, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving response times through the adoption of smart solutions. This has been positively reflected in its performance indicators, with customer satisfaction reaching 99%.

The Authority has also attained Pioneer Level (L5) across multiple DCX criteria, developing a multi-channel support system that encompasses WhatsApp, phone, video, live chat, and AI-powered chatbots. With 100% of its services available across official digital channels, including DubaiNow and Visit Dubai, Dubai Culture continues to generate measurable impact on customer journeys.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, said: “This recognition reflects the maturity of Dubai Culture’s operating model and its commitment to developing digital mechanisms that enrich the customer experience. It also reinforces the Authority’s future readiness and ability to keep pace with rapid change. By placing the customer at the centre of continuous development and leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics, Dubai Culture has delivered responsive, intuitive services that exceed expectations, strengthen community trust, and underscore the efficiency of government performance.”

The DCX index comprises 14 sub-criteria that form a framework to assess government entities’ ability to deliver seamless digital experiences, from ease of access and channel navigation to service delivery that anticipates needs before requests are made. These criteria also cover customer engagement in service design, the use of emerging technologies, and continuous performance measurement to drive sustainable improvements.