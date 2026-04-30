Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a forum for the members of the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre “Tijarah 101”- Khorfakkan branch, as part of its ongoing efforts to engage with entrepreneurs and support SME development.

The forum assessed the Centre’s operational performance, gathered member feedback, and evaluated the effectiveness of its training and engagement programmes. It underscored SCCI’s commitment to strengthening direct interaction with young entrepreneurs in the Eastern Region, driving sustainable business development, and enhancing competitiveness across local and regional markets.

The gathering was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman; H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director- General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Mona Omran Ali, Director of Small and Medium Enterprises Centre (Tijarah 101), along with members of Tijarah 101- Khorfakkan branch.

AI Opportunities and Business Resilience

The forum highlighted the 2026 capacity-building framework developed by “Tijarah 101,” designed to keep pace with evolving business environment dynamics. The portfolio includes targeted programmes such as “Top 7 AI Business Opportunities,” “Investment Support Services and Initiatives in Sharjah,” and “Business Resilience and Continuity.”

It further encompasses SME empowerment programmes, startup ecosystem development initiatives, and specialised workshops in digital marketing and reputation management, reinforcing entrepreneurial competitiveness and market readiness.

The forum also highlighted Tijarah 101’s participation in local and international exhibitions and economic events, enabling its members to explore best practices in the labor market and exchange expertise with experienced professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

Empowering Entrepreneurs in Sharjah’s Eastern Region

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that regular business forums are part of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic approach to engage young entrepreneurs, capture their evolving requirements, and translate them into tailored programmes and services aligned with fast-changing business dynamics.

He noted that key performance indicators of “Tijarah 101”- Khorfakkan branch, particularly the rising membership demand, demonstrate a strong awareness among emerging entrepreneurs of the value of joining a structured and specialised incubation platform.

“Tijarah 101 serves as an entry point for emerging entrepreneurs into the Sharjah Chamber’s integrated ecosystem, encompassing Expo Centre Sharjah, commercial promotion platforms, and a diversified network of economic linkages across Arab, Asian, and African markets,” Al Owais added.

He further affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber continues to develop its training programmes in line with the knowledge economy and digital transformation agenda, consistent with national priorities supporting UAE-based startups and youth entrepreneurship.

Tailored Programmes Supporting the AI Economy

For her part, Mona Omran Ali, Director of Tijarah 101, outlined the Centre’s core programme portfolio, noting that its framework was designed based on insights into emerging new economy trends.

She explained that the offerings span business continuity and sustainability capabilities, alongside competencies in tax compliance, consumer rights, pricing frameworks, and partnership development, in addition to modules covering the digital economy, AI-driven ecosystems, and Sharjah’s investment enablement landscape.

Ali added that Tijarah 101 consistently holds periodic engagement sessions with members to capture their feedback and provide integrated advisory support across technical, managerial, legal, and marketing domains. It also facilitates access to a network of entrepreneurs and industry experts to enable knowledge transfer and best practice sharing. This model is designed to increase the institutional readiness of startups and improve their scalability, particularly in securing financing opportunities and forming strategic partnerships.

Integration with Federal Initiatives

The “Tijarah 101” Centre provided its members with a set of guidelines and training programmes covering Value Added Tax (VAT) fundamentals, consumer rights and obligations, and SME support services.

It also introduced the Federal Tax Authority “Muwafaq” package, which provides startups with competitive offers on tax accounting systems and direct appointments with specialised account managers. These measures are designed to streamline compliance processes, reduce operational overhead, and ensure regulatory adherence across emerging businesses.

The programmes incorporated a startup valuation training module designed to equip entrepreneurs with structured tools to assess enterprise value during funding and investment negotiations. They also included the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative, targeting UAE startups in AI, space technology, edtech, and blockchain.

Selection criteria emphasised environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, international scalability, and the integration of emerging technologies to drive productivity gains. The portfolio further included workshops on pricing principles and models, agile marketing strategies, the “Sharjah Entrepreneurship and Innovation Pulse” platform, partnership development programmes, and structured networking initiatives such as the Youth Entrepreneurs Caravan and youth council engagements.

The forum ended with an open discussion session where participants’ feedback and proposals were reviewed. The Sharjah Chamber reiterated its commitment to enhancing service delivery and broadening training offerings to address the evolving needs of “Tijarah 101” members, including entrepreneurs in the Eastern Region.

It further highlighted efforts to motivate members to capitalise on high-potential opportunities within Sharjah’s and the UAE’s business ecosystem to scale and develop their ventures.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com