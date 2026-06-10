CBUAE Governor: National talent is a cornerstone of building a sustainable financial future

Abu Dhabi Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Chairman of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), today attended the graduation ceremony of 1,200 UAE nationals from the third cohort of the “Ethraa” Emiratisation programme in the financial sector.

The graduation marks another milestone in the programme’s efforts to empower and qualify national talent, and prepare a new generation of UAE professionals to contribute to the future growth of the banking, financial and insurance sectors.

The ceremony, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), was attended by Their Excellencies members of the CBUAE Board of Directors and Assistant Governors. The ceremony was also attended by H.E. Mubarak Rashid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority; H.E. Khalil Ibrahim Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market & Emiratization Operations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; H.E. Mariam Mohamed AlMusharrekh, Director General of Government Talent at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and H.E. Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, alongside senior officials from federal and local government entities.

The ceremony was also attended by Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank; Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citibank N.A., UAE CEO; in addition to chief executive officers of banks and licensed financial institutions, and representatives of academic and educational institutions and strategic partners.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation on the key achievements of the Emirates Institute of Finance in empowering UAE national talent, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy. It also highlighted the strategic outcomes of the “Ethraa” programme, which has, since its launch in 2022, trained and qualified 4,750 UAE nationals through specialised training and professional programmes, supplying the financial sector with promising national talent capable of meeting future requirements.

The programme graduated 1,056 UAE nationals in 2024, 1,103 in 2025, and 1,200 this year. It currently has 1,391 participants who are expected to graduate next year. These results reflect the programme’s pivotal role in supporting Emiratisation targets and enhancing the readiness of national talent to work and excel in the financial sector.

Ethraa Results Reflect the Strategy to Empower National Talent

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Chairman of the Emirates Institute of Finance, praised the generous patronage and significant support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in developing the skills of Emirati talent in the financial sector, describing national talent as a cornerstone of building a sustainable future and a competitive, innovation-driven national economy.

His Excellency said that the exceptional outcomes achieved by the “Ethraa” programme reflect the CBUAE’s strategy to empower UAE national talent to lead the sector and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre.

His Excellency also commended the constructive cooperation of licensed financial institutions in attracting graduates and supporting Emiratisation targets as a national priority. He called on the graduates to utilise the knowledge and expertise they have gained to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership and contribute to the UAE’s development priorities.

27 Top Graduates Honoured

The ceremony included the recognition of 27 top graduates from the “Ethraa” programme, in appreciation of their academic and professional excellence and the achievements they accomplished throughout their training journey. This reflects the programme’s commitment to embedding a culture of excellence and innovation among national talent.

The ceremony also honoured 60 People of Determination who participated in training and qualification programmes in cooperation with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, reflecting the programme’s commitment to inclusion and to empowering all segments of society.

Ethraa: A Leading National Model Supporting Emiratisation

For his part, Marwan Almheiri, CEO of the Emirates Institute of Finance, affirmed that the “Ethraa” programme has become a leading national model in supporting Emiratisation and enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent through advanced training pathways and internationally recognised professional certifications.

In his remarks during the ceremony, he explained that the programme covers vital fields including banking services, investment, risk management and financial technology, in cooperation with leading international academic and professional institutions such as the University of Oxford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the CFA Institute and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

He added that the programme also includes advanced specialised tracks such as Financial Risk Management (FRM), Future Tech Leaders and EXETRA, ensuring that UAE national talent is equipped to keep pace with the rapid transformations shaping the sector.

MoUs and Strategic Partnerships Signed

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a number of Memorandums of Understanding and strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating Emiratisation targets and developing human capital.

The Emirates Institute of Finance signed an MoU with Takamul, signed by Marwan Almheiri, CEO of the Emirates Institute of Finance, and Xiao Ying Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Takamul. The MoU aims to strengthen technical cooperation and develop digital solutions that support professional programmes.

The Institute also signed an MoU with the Department of Government Enablement to train and develop 2,000 UAE nationals in Al Ain over a two-year period. The MoU was signed on behalf of EIF by Marwan Almheiri, and on behalf of the Department by H.E. Mariam Mohamed AlMusharrekh, Director General of Government Talent.

In a related context, the Central Bank of the UAE announced a strategic partnership with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, signed by H.E. Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, and H.E. Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development. The partnership aims to support the employment of Emirati talent in villages and remote areas over a three-year period, contributing to sustainable economic and social development across various regions of the UAE.

The partnerships also included the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, signed by Marwan Almheiri, CEO of the Emirates Institute of Finance, and H.E. Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The agreement aims to develop UAE national talent through the launch of two specialised programmes, one targeting fresh graduates and the other focused on training experienced professionals, ensuring their readiness for future requirements.

Through these partnerships and initiatives, the CBUAE and EIF reaffirm their continued commitment to developing the capabilities of UAE national talent in line with the highest international standards, supporting the national Emiratisation agenda, and enhancing the competitiveness of the financial sector at the regional and global levels.