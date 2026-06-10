Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced that applications are now open for the third cohort of FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Programme, the first international programme of its kind in the region. Designed for executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, strategists, thought leaders, investors, industry experts, and innovators.

The programme provides participants with a personal experience of future technologies, and moonshot innovations, where they will FEEL the future. In addition, it will equip them with the knowledge, skills and tools to anticipate and navigate future change.

Organised by the Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, the three-week programme comprises keynote sessions, interactive workshops, emergent technologies showcases, and future foresight exercises led by global experts across key futuristic fields. Applications are open worldwide until 10 July at www.dubaifuture.ae/feel-2026.

FEEL offers a comprehensive experience combining knowledge, practical applications and a first-hand experience of the future. Participants develop foresight capabilities, explore major global trends and emerging technologies. They also engage directly with Dubai’s leading ecosystem for designing, testing, and implementing innovative solutions. Participants will learn how to translate future insights into actionable opportunities that enhance the readiness of their organisations and sectors.

The programme is structured around two tracks. The intellectual track which covers foresight, futures thinking, emerging and moonshot innovation. The experiential track takes participants into the field, with visits to leading research centres, scientific institutions, and knowledge hubs across Dubai and the UAE, including the Dubai Future Labs, Dubai Health Innovation Centre, and other innovation labs across a range of entities. These visits provide participants with direct exposure to global best practices in innovation and foresight, complemented by hands-on projects and networking opportunities.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The FEEL Programme will continue to play a pivotal role in developing national and global leaders who are shaping the sectors of the future, in line with DFF’s commitment to advancing future readiness and foresight capabilities. The programme highlights key global trends and emerging opportunities that can be harnessed to benefit societies.”

AlJaziri added: “Foresight has become one of the most critical capabilities required by governments, institutions, and leaders across sectors, particularly in a period of rapid regional and global change. Through FEEL, we aim to equip a select group of leaders and innovators with the tools to understand the shifts ahead, engage with emerging technologies, and translate future knowledge into decisions and untraditional solutions. This will make a difference in the future by proposing creative ideas that deploy the latest technologies to be ready for current and future opportunities.”

Participants will take part in specialised sessions covering future thinking, critical thinking, emerging technologies , moonshot innovations, health and longevity, and advanced sciences.

The programme’s second cohort attracted 30 participants from 15 countries, selected from 401 applications received from 68 countries.

For more information and to apply, please visit: www.dubaifuture.ae/feel-2026.