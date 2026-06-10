Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced the launch of its Private Museums Registration and Licensing Service in Sharjah, opening applications to collectors, owners of valuable cultural collections, and individuals and non-governmental entities wishing to establish or register private museums and obtain the required approvals through the Authority’s website. This service is based on Law No. (7) of 2020 AD regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to regulating this vital cultural sector within a robust institutional and professional framework, ensuring compliance with approved museum and operational standards, while enhancing the quality of the cultural experience offered to visitors.

The launch also supports the Authority’s vision to empower members of the community to contribute actively to safeguarding human heritage and preserving cultural memory, by documenting private collections and presenting them within a proper environment that enriches the local cultural scene.

Available through SMA’s official website, the service provides a unified and user-friendly gateway for registering and licensing private museums, in line with the regulatory frameworks and approved standards in the Emirate of Sharjah. It further strengthens the role of private museums as active partners in preserving heritage and offering diverse cultural content for future generations.

The electronic service, offered by SMA in collaboration with the Sharjah Economic Development Department, provides an integrated system for the registration and accreditation of private museums. It enables applicants to enter museum details, specify its location and operating days, review the terms and conditions, and complete the application process online, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for users.

The licensing process is based on a set of core criteria, including adherence to the recognised museum concept, fulfilment of legal and operational requirements, and clear presentation of the museum’s institutional identity as a private museum. It also requires ensuring the authenticity of collections and documenting their ownership through accurate and verified records.

Additional requirements include providing an appropriate display environment, clear signage, compliance with safety standards, as well as ensuring accessibility and well-organised visitor flow within the museum.

The service is designed to be efficient and flexible, allowing applications to be submitted electronically and approvals to be obtained within a short timeframe.

This reflects SMA’s commitment to facilitating procedures, encouraging cultural investment, and supporting individual and institutional initiatives in this field.

SMA invited owners of individuals and non-governmental entities private museums and those interested in establishing new museums to benefit from the service, review the approved requirements and criteria through the Authority’s website, and begin the registration process.

The Authority affirmed the initiative marks an important step in preserving local culture as a vital component of national identity, while strengthening the role of private museums as key partners in safeguarding heritage, supporting cultural tourism and enhancing Sharjah’s standing as a leading cultural destination regionally and globally.

For more information, please visit https://privatemuseums.sma.gov.ae/?culture=en