His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), conducted an inspection tour of the Corporation’s security gates, visiting several security facilities in Jebel Ali to review operational readiness, access management procedures, and the systems governing the movement of people and vehicles into and out of the ports and free zones. The visit reflects PCFC’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a secure, efficient, and future-ready trade and logistics ecosystem that supports Dubai’s economic competitiveness.

As part of the review, officials highlighted that the Corporation’s security gates processed more than 850,000 entry permits through the electronic Tasreeh permit system during the first half of 2026. Operating across 33 security gates throughout Dubai under PCFC’s supervision, the system demonstrates the effectiveness of the Corporation’s integrated permit management framework and advanced digital infrastructure, enabling secure access, faster processing, and greater operational efficiency.

During the tour, H.E. Bin Damithan was briefed by the security management teams and specialists on the advanced smart systems deployed at the security gates, including permit management, visitor and vehicle access, and integrated digital solutions that streamline procedures, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate service standards.

H.E. Bin Damithan highlighted the strategic role of gates withing the integrated operational ecosystem that supports Dubai’s Dubai’s ports and free zones. He noted that these facilities are essential to ensuring secure, seamless, and efficient trade and logistics movements, while safeguarding business continuity and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and supply chain connectivity. He said: "We view security and efficiency as complementary priorities that together support the movement of trade, investment and economic activity across Dubai's ports and free zones. As trade networks continue to evolve, maintaining seamless and secure access to critical infrastructure becomes increasingly important to business continuity, operational resilience, and customer confidence. Through continued investment in smart technologies, digital services and operational excellence, we are strengthening the foundations that enable Dubai to remain a trusted and competitive global trade hub."

He added: "The effectiveness of our security gate operations reflects a broader commitment to building an integrated, future-ready ecosystem that supports growth, facilitates trade and enhances the overall experience of our customers and stakeholders. Our focus remains on creating efficient, reliable and resilient systems that contribute to Dubai's long-term economic ambitions."

Concluding the visit, H.E. Bin Damithan commended the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the teams across the Corporations’ security gates. He emphasized the importance of adopting international best practices, driving innovation in security services and procedures, and investing in specialized training and capabilities to enhance operational readiness, support business continuity, and meet evolving need of Dubai’s trade and logistics sectors.