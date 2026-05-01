Abu Dhabi: In line with its ongoing efforts to advance the smart mobility ecosystem and develop the maritime transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the implementation of field trials for a 23-foot autonomous patrol boat. The trials are conducted under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Blue Gulf Group. This step forms part of the Centre’s broader efforts to advance smart mobility in the emirate.

The trials aim to deploy advanced autonomous patrol boats powered by autonomous control technologies to support monitoring operations across waterways, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime. This includes enhancing monitoring and oversight activities within maritime channels, contributing to improved compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and strengthening overall safety within the maritime sector.

This initiative aligns with the maritime sector’s direction towards adopting smart technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the efficiency of monitoring operations, improving the accuracy of monitoring, and supporting operational sustainability across waterways. It also contributes to advancing the development of the autonomous maritime transport ecosystem in the emirate.

The trials further reflect the Integrated Transport Centre’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and developing a modern regulatory and monitoring framework that supports public safety and enhances operational efficiency. The Centre reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the development of the maritime transport sector in the emirate through the adoption of innovative technological solutions and the strengthening of strategic partnerships, contributing to improved quality of life and enhanced safety.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.