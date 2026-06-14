Initiative strengthens Dubai’s leadership in developing a flexible government communication ecosystem powered by future technologies

Clear Arabic voice and official interactive tone, with multilingual capabilities, including English, to engage residents and visitors across the emirate

Advanced ability to simulate human interaction, simplify information, and build trust with the public through direct and accessible communication

Supports interactive coverage of new services, projects, destinations, awareness campaigns, and customer enquiries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of “Saeed”, its first AI-powered virtual spokesperson. Saeed will serve as an official digital face for the Municipality, communicating its achievements, news, services, and projects to the public in an interactive, direct, and reliable manner.

This significant step reinforces Dubai’s leadership in adopting artificial intelligence and smart government communication, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and digital transformation. It also marks a regional milestone in applying the concept of a smart media spokesperson within government communications, using advanced technology to enhance public engagement, improve quality of life, and support community wellbeing.

The project reflects Dubai’s future vision for a smarter, more human-centric, and sustainable city. Through “Saeed”, Dubai Municipality is advancing an innovative and agile government communication ecosystem that places technology at the service of people and makes the customer experience more accessible, relatable, and interactive.

Saeed will also enhance communication and customer service operations, while improving the efficiency and consistency of internal and external messaging across digital channels. The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s identity and supports the delivery of unified official messages in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.

An Emirati identity designed for the future

Saeed has been designed with Emirati features and official national attire, reflecting local culture while balancing the formal character of government communication with a friendly and approachable presence. His name carries positive connotations associated with happiness, optimism, and quality of life, aligning with Dubai’s vision to create more human, responsive, and community-centred government experiences.

Saeed speaks in a clear Arabic voice and can adapt his tone according to the nature of the occasion or message. He is also able to communicate in multiple languages, including English, Urdu, and Chinese. These capabilities will help bring Dubai Municipality’s messages closer to citizens, residents, and visitors across the emirate.

The virtual spokesperson will rely on official Dubai Municipality data to provide accurate and regularly updated information. He can be deployed across multiple digital platforms and communication channels, including press conferences, awareness videos, the official website, social media platforms, and community events.

Saeed’s role will include promoting destinations and facilities, introducing the public to new amenities and recreational spaces, and supporting engaging digital tours that reflect Dubai Municipality’s commitment to making Dubai more attractive and enhancing quality of life. He will also support seasonal campaigns and major events, answer frequently asked questions clearly and promptly, and announce new services, initiatives, and projects.

In addition, Saeed will support internal communication with employees through motivational messages, success stories, internal initiatives, opinion polls, and simplified awareness alerts. He will also act as a virtual responder for employee enquiries, providing access to the latest news, updates, and internal procedures.

Seyed Ismail Al Hashimi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Saeed project represents an advanced step in Dubai Municipality’s efforts to develop a smart and innovative government communication system. By utilising artificial intelligence technologies, we are enhancing the efficiency of communication with the community and providing information and services in more flexible and interactive ways. The project reflects Dubai’s future direction in adopting advanced digital solutions that place people at the centre of development, contributing to a globally leading government model in innovation and service quality.”

He added: “Saeed’s role is not limited to being a virtual spokesperson. He represents an integrated communication platform that strengthens the consistency of official media messages and raises the efficiency of public engagement. This supports Dubai’s position as a pioneering city in developing new models of digital government communication and harnessing technology to serve society.”

Seyed Ismail Al Hashimi noted that Dubai Municipality will work during the coming period to integrate Saeed into the “Hayakom” customer service centres, enabling him to respond to customer enquiries across Dubai Municipality services. This will support the delivery of a digital government service experience that meets Dubai’s ambitions and anticipates future requirements.

The project is expected to enhance the efficiency of Dubai Municipality’s internal and external communication, support faster access to reliable information, and develop a more interactive and realistic digital experience for the public. It also reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing smart government solutions that improve quality of life and support sustainable urban development.