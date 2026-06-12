Following high-level engagements in Guangzhou and Fuzhou, the Emirate positions itself as a strategic gateway, highlighting regulatory pipelines and massive procurement opportunities for Chinese enterprises looking to scale across the EMEA region

Fuzhou, China: A high-level delegation of government and business leaders from Ras Al Khaimah has concluded a successful four-day tour in Guangdong and Fujian Provinces, hosting business promotion conferences themed “Together Towards Shared Value” to showcase the Emirate’s fast-growing economy. In addition to capital investment, the strategic dialogue connected Southern China’s world-class corporate capabilities with Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding economic landscape, paving the way for joint growth in advanced construction, green energy and smart logistics.

Group photo of the Ras Al Khaimah government and business delegation in Guangzhou

The tour capitalizes on the momentum of landmark MoUs signed with the Bank of China and ICBC in April this year. It also advances the foundational cooperation established between Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong Province under their 2024 collaboration agreement, which is closely aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, a strategy that emphasizes economic diversification, innovation and sustainable development. Ras Al Khaimah’s delegation visit has attracted strong regional interest, with over 500 Chinese business leaders and entrepreneurs attending to discuss market entry and expansion opportunities in the Emirate.

To strengthen engagement with South China, Ras Al Khaimah spotlighted three high‑value pillars: Advanced Construction, Green Energy and Smart Logistics. A senior delegation of leading entities, including master developers Marjan, Al Hamra, and RAK Properties, together with industrial and logistics anchors RAK Ports and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), as well as sustainability planner RAK Municipality, joined the tour.

“We already see strong success, with Chinese enterprises thriving in Ras Al Khaimah, and the opportunities for new partners to leverage their expertise here are significant,” said Ms. Alma Au Yeung, Greater China Affairs Advisor at Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. “With our stable, pro-business environment, world-class infrastructure and exceptional connectivity, we welcome visionary enterprises to utilize the Emirate as their gateway to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, where we can shape a sustainable future together.”

The concrete benefits of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic ecosystem are vividly demonstrated by the landmark setups of Jianhua Holdings Group and Mighty Industrial Park.

Ms. Alma Au Yeung, Greater China Affairs Advisor at Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah delivering a speech at the event

As a leading Chinese manufacturer of advanced construction materials, Jianhua has utilized the strategic location of Saqr Port and the supportive environment of RAK Ports to build a high-capacity production and distribution hub. “Being adjacent to Saqr Port—the largest bulk port in the Middle East—allows us to benefit from highly efficient maritime logistics that drastically reduce transportation costs for heavy construction materials,” said Mr. Guo Qiang, Middle East Regional General Manager of Jianhua Holdings Group. “Moreover, the pragmatic support and seamless one-stop services provided by Ras Al Khaimah Government has solidified our confidence to deeply root our operations here and build an industry benchmark.”

Simultaneously, Mighty Industrial Park has established a comprehensive platform in the Emirate, helping Chinese enterprises capitalize on Ras Al Khaimah’s business-friendly policies and strategic positioning to localize manufacturing. Mr. Zhang Qinwei, Chairman of Mighty Industrial Park commented: “Ras Al Khaimah Government’s strong support for capital-heavy investments and the circular economy, combined with policies like 100% foreign ownership and zero foreign exchange controls, provides the most fertile soil for Chinese companies to scale and thrive.”

With its unique location and connectivity, Ras Al Khaimah is a strategic gateway for Chinese organizations to the EMEA region. The government invites Chinese enterprises and officials to join upcoming economic platforms, including the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit this November. With the Emirate undergoing major economic growth, the message to forward‑thinking Chinese businesses is clear: Come Before the World Arrives.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’ range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

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