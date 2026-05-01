The Abu Dhabi Labour Court achieved significant milestones in safeguarding workers’ rights in 2025, successfully settling and disbursing financial entitlements to 12,536 workers, with a total value exceeding AED 309 million.

This highlights the efficiency of judicial performance and the speed of response in ensuring claims are fulfilled in accordance with legal frameworks, within an advanced execution system that supports business competitiveness by protecting rights and upholding obligations.

This annual achievement reflects a clear appreciation of the efforts of the workforce in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the court marks International Workers’ Day, observed on 1 May each year, with accomplishments that affirm that safeguarding rights is the highest form of recognition for partners in development.

This performance is underpinned by an advanced judicial and technological system that enables prompt adjudication of disputes, ensuring the protection of both parties in the contractual relationship—workers and employers alike—through precise and transparent enforcement of the law, this guarantees workers their rights while ensuring business stability, directly reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global economic hub committed to providing a balanced and sustainable work environment.

In parallel with its judicial role, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court places significant emphasis on preventive efforts through its Labour Awareness Office, which has successfully reached thousands of workers in multiple languages.

This aims to promote legal awareness among all parties regarding their rights and obligations, contributing to the reduction of labour disputes and fostering sustainable and stable contractual relationships. Such efforts support business continuity and investment flows, grounded in an integrated system that promotes swift justice as a guarantee for labour market stability.

These efforts demonstrate the UAE’s vision of empowering workers as key partners in the development journey, reinforcing a culture of balance between fulfilling duties and obtaining entitlements. This, in turn, supports national economic growth and strengthens the country’s leading position as a global destination for work and investment by providing robust legal safeguards that protect both capital and the workforce.