Dubai, UAE, HE Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), welcomed HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), along with his accompanying delegation, during an official visit to the Council’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of several council officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in knowledge exchange and specialised expertise, supporting national efforts to build a knowledge-based economy and promoting innovation in vital sectors, particularly the energy sector.

The two parties emphasised the importance of developing sustainable strategic partnerships based on the exchange of best practices and experiences, supporting the UAE’s sustainable development goals and enhancing integration among national institutions.

They also reviewed a number of potential joint initiatives and projects that will help establish an advanced, knowledge ecosystem that supports comprehensive development in the Emirate of Dubai.

“We are pleased to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, particularly in the areas of research and development in the energy sector in general and clean energy in particular. The foundation is a leading knowledge benchmark that provides a wide range of studies, reports and specialised resources that support decision-makers and contribute to the development of vital sectors, including the energy sector,” said HE Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“We believe that the integration of efforts among national institutions is the fastest path to building a competitive knowledge-driven economy powered by innovation. In this context, we take pride in our partnership with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, which serves as a leading model for anticipating the future and enhancing sustainability. We look forward to launching impactful initiatives and exchanging specialised expertise that contribute to accelerating development, enhancing the readiness of vital sectors, and supporting the UAE’s ambitions for a more prosperous and leading future,” said HE Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

This visit comes as part of both parties’ commitment to expanding institutional cooperation and exchanging successful experiences in support of the UAE’s strategic directions in the fields of energy and knowledge.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Mariam Mikhail / Rasha AlArmouti

mariam@seenmedia.ae / rasha@seenmedia.ae

Seen Media

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