Abu Dhabi, UAE: Poland is positioning itself for significant growth in tourism from the United Arab Emirates while simultaneously strengthening bilateral cooperation across tourism, trade, aviation, and agriculture, according to Grzegorz Gawin, Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to “gulftourism.news “ in Abu Dhabi on the evolving tourism landscape and Poland’s long-term economic strategy, Gawin highlighted the sector’s rapid expansion and increasing contribution to national GDP, noting its strong upward trajectory. “Tourism in Poland is one of the fastest-growing sectors of our economy, now accounting for about 4–5% of GDP. I believe we can reach around 10% of GDP, effectively doubling the size of the sector,” he stated.

He noted that Poland’s tourism industry currently generates approximately USD 40 billion annually and attracts around 35 million domestic and international visitors each year, reflecting sustained momentum and significant growth potential. While European markets remain the primary source of visitors, he emphasized rising interest from long-haul markets, particularly the Middle East.

Grzegorz Gawin highlighted strong and expanding travel flows between Poland and the UAE, reflecting deepening people-to-people ties. “For the last year, we had around 150,000 visits from Poland to the Emirates and around 55,000 from the Emirates to Poland—almost 200,000 exchange visits between both countries,” he said. He added that tourism serves as a key driver of broader economic engagement, strengthening business connectivity and supporting the hospitality and services sectors in both countries.

Excellency Gawin underscored the importance of well-established aviation connectivity in supporting tourism expansion, noting the extensive network of regional and international carriers. “We are in a very strong position with most major airlines operating between the UAE and Poland, including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, and LOT Polish Airlines,” he said.

He also revealed ongoing efforts to expand direct connectivity beyond major hubs to additional Polish cities, including Gdańsk, Poznań, and Wrocław, adding that Poland has much more to offer with its diverse tourism assets spanning coastal regions, lake districts, and extensive natural landscapes alongside established cultural destinations.

Grzegorz Gawin emphasized continued collaboration with the Polish Tourism Organisation to enhance Poland’s visibility in the UAE market. He noted participation in major industry events such as the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, as well as upcoming promotional roadshows designed to showcase Poland’s cultural heritage, including its cultural traditions and tourism offerings.

Beyond tourism, Gawin reaffirmed the strength of Poland–UAE bilateral relations across multiple sectors. “We have very close relations, both politically and in terms of economic cooperation,” he said, noting that bilateral trade currently stands at approximately USD 1.5 billion annually.

He expressed optimism regarding a potential European Union–UAE free trade agreement, stating that it would further accelerate trade flows and investment opportunities.

Agriculture and food security were also identified as priority areas for future cooperation. “Agriculture and food safety is a very promising area for our bilateral cooperation, and we are currently negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),” he said, highlighting Poland’s position as a leading agricultural producer within the European Union and its readiness to share expertise and advanced technologies.

Concluding the remarks, Head of Polish Embassy Gawin emphasized Poland’s strong appeal as an accessible and value-driven destination for UAE and regional travelers. “People are smiling, people are very welcoming, and the price-quality ratio is very high,” he said, adding that Poland has adapted to the needs of Middle Eastern visitors through halal dining options and Arabic-language services.

He reaffirmed Poland’s commitment to enhancing the visitor experience and strengthening its position as a preferred European destination for travelers from the UAE and the wider Gulf region.