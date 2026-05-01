Maha Al Gargawi: “We are committed to creating a supportive business environment that drives sustainable growth and encourages effective cooperation between stakeholders across all sectors.

The session featured representatives from Dubai Customs, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Municipality.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted the second quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2026 with the participation of 64 business groups and councils. The meeting highlighted efforts and strategies to support the resilience of Dubai’s private sector and enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s business community amid shifting global circumstances.

Participants were briefed on Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to enhance the readiness of diverse economic sectors, support business continuity, and ensure the smooth flow of trade and investment in Dubai. The session also highlighted the chamber’s key priorities for the months ahead.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Groups and Business Councils play a pivotal role in supporting the competitiveness of Dubai’s investment landscape and strengthening trade ties, particularly in light of current conditions. This reflects the strong public-private sector partnership that continues to drive the emirate’s growth. We are committed to creating a supportive business environment that drives sustainable growth and encourages effective cooperation between stakeholders across all sectors, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment.”

The event included an in-depth panel discussion on the role of government readiness and agility in enabling businesses to operate, adapt, and grow. The session featured representatives from Dubai Customs, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Municipality.

During the meeting, the chamber discussed effective solutions to address the current challenges arising from regional and international developments, with the goal of ensuring the resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability of the business community.

The meeting highlighted business advocacy as a strategic priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which continues to expand the role of the private sector in enhancing economic competitiveness. The chamber is working to enable Business Groups to contribute effectively to the development of regulatory frameworks, the improvement of business processes, and the expansion of opportunities, helping to drive sustainable growth across key economic sectors.

The Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce serve as a bridge between the business community and key government entities. Through active engagement, these influential bodies support Dubai’s dynamic business environment, promote public-private partnerships, and drive the success of businesses in the emirate.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.co