As part of its ongoing commitment to investing in human capital and enhancing quality of work life, Dubai Customs has launched the “Tadalal” Employee Experience Center, a pioneering initiative designed to elevate the employee experience and foster a more empowering, positive, and sustainable workplace environment. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision of creating world-class workplaces that attract, empower, and retain top talent.

The launch ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, alongside a number of executive directors, officials, and employees.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad said:

“Building leading institutions begins with investing in people. Human capital remains our most valuable asset and the driving force behind innovation, progress, and future readiness. We are committed to creating a work environment that empowers employees, supports their wellbeing, and fosters a strong sense of appreciation and belonging. The Tadalal Center reflects this commitment by providing an integrated platform that enhances the employee experience and contributes to employee wellbeing and quality of work life. Ultimately, this strengthens institutional performance, supports sustainable success, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional workplaces.”

His Excellency added that investing in people remains the foundation of institutional excellence and long-term success, noting that agile and supportive work environments unlock creativity, inspire innovation, and enable organizations to achieve their future ambitions.

He added: “Great organizations are not defined solely by the systems and technologies they possess, but by the people who transform vision into reality and opportunities into achievements. At Dubai Customs, we firmly believe that empowering people is the starting point of every sustainable success. The Tadalal Center is an extension of our institutional approach, placing employees at the heart of development, innovation, and future readiness.”

He elaborated: “Every investment in employee wellbeing, engagement, and professional growth is a direct investment in performance excellence, service quality, and sustainable achievements. Through this center, we continue to cultivate an inspiring and motivating workplace that encourages innovation, strengthens belonging, and enables our employees to contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and thrive.”

The launch of the Tadalal Center forms part of Dubai Customs’ broader efforts to develop an integrated ecosystem dedicated to employee experience, wellbeing, and engagement through innovative services and initiatives that address employees’ evolving needs and aspirations. The initiative reflects Dubai Customs’ belief that people are the foundation of success, the creators of achievements, and the driving force behind innovation and institutional growth.

The launch event featured a series of inspiring and interactive activities that showcased the center’s future vision for employee empowerment, development, and workplace wellbeing, while highlighting its role in creating a holistic employee experience that enhances productivity and fosters a culture of excellence.

During the event, Maryam Al Shamsi, Head of the Tadalal Team, delivered a presentation outlining the center’s development journey, strategic objectives, and key services. She also highlighted its role in capturing employee ideas and feedback and transforming them into impactful initiatives that contribute to enhancing the workplace and improving quality of work life.

Maryam Al Shamsi said:

“The Tadalal Center serves as an integrated platform dedicated to listening to employees and transforming their needs and aspirations into meaningful initiatives and services that support their wellbeing and professional growth. We believe that empowered and engaged employees are the foundation of institutional success, and we remain committed to developing initiatives that place people at the center of every experience and every decision, strengthening their sense of appreciation, belonging, and contribution to sustainable excellence.”

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the new Human Resources Department identity, reflecting Dubai Customs’ future-focused vision for developing human capital and fostering a culture of empowerment and innovation.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of Human Resources at Dubai Customs, presented a range of new services and initiatives designed to invest in talent and human capabilities as key enablers of future success. He highlighted their role in enhancing employee experience and creating a workplace environment that supports Dubai Customs’ future aspirations.

At the conclusion of the event, His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan and His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad officially launched the new Human Resources identity and toured the Tadalal Center to explore its facilities, services, and opening initiatives. The center represents a valuable addition to Dubai Customs’ human capital ecosystem and marks another milestone in the organization’s journey to create an exceptional workplace where people remain at the heart of every priority, quality of work life is continuously enhanced, and employees are empowered to contribute to achieving Dubai’s vision and future ambitions.