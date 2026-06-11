Riyadh: The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH), represented by the Holy Capital Municipality and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), announce the launch of the Expressions of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) phase for Joint Investment Project on Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Road (Al-Hada Road).

The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework utilizing a 50-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. Under this framework, the private sector partner will assume full responsibility for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of all project facilities, with the ultimate goal of bolstering urban infrastructure in the Makkah region.

The project entails developing a government-owned plot of land spanning 166,487.84 square meters into a premium mixed-use facility. Situated in a prime location southeast of Makkah, the site is zoned for two-story developments and features excellent connectivity to major road networks, ensuring seamless accessibility from all parts of the city. Furthermore, the development will integrate services with surrounding projects to address community needs, deliver essential services, and support ongoing population growth.

Local and international investors, financial institutions, and operators are invited to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the EOI document. The deadline for submitting applications is September 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM KSA time.