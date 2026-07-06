Khalid AlJarwan: “We are committed to developing a supportive environment for the expansion of companies in Dubai and strengthening their presence in regional and international markets.”

Nitin Tatiwala: “This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting the UAE as a global trade and business hub. At FedEx, we believe businesses of every size should have the opportunity to compete on a global stage.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company, to help Dubai-based businesses strengthen their export readiness and accelerate international growth through world-class logistics, global connectivity, and trade expertise.

The MoU will help Dubai Chambers' member companies participate more effectively in global trade by combining FedEx's global transportation network, logistics expertise, and trade facilitation capabilities with preferential logistics programmes, streamlined onboarding, and customs advisory support. The initiative is designed to help SMEs and large enterprises simplify cross-border trade, access new international markets, and compete globally with greater confidence.

The agreement also includes trade facilitation services such as ATA Carnet support, enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently while strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of Dubai Chambers by Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, and Nitin Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing, Customer Experience and Air Network at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to developing a supportive environment for the expansion of companies in Dubai and strengthening their presence in regional and international markets. This will be achieved through effective partnerships that facilitate trade and enhance the various services available to the business community. The cooperation with FedEx is an important step in supporting companies through advanced logistics solutions and services that improve export readiness and accelerate the delivery of their products and services to global markets, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s foreign trade.”

Nitin Tatiwala, Vice President, Marketing, Customer Experience and Air Network at FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said: "This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting the UAE as a global trade and business hub. At FedEx, we believe businesses of every size should have the opportunity to compete on a global stage. By combining our extensive global network, logistics expertise and digital capabilities with Dubai Chambers' strong business ecosystem, we are helping companies simplify cross-border trade, strengthen their export readiness and confidently access new international opportunities. Together, we are enabling Dubai businesses to connect with the world and unlock sustainable growth."

Dubai Chambers supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double Dubai’s economy by 2033 and position it among the world’s top three economic cities. Its strategic priorities include enhancing Dubai’s business-friendly environment, attracting global companies and investment, supporting the international expansion of Dubai-based companies, and advancing Dubai’s digital economy.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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For more information, please contact

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

About FedEx

Federal Express Corporation is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

For more information, please contact

Natali Fahmi

PR & Corporate Communications

Email natali.fahmi@fedex.com