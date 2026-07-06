The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the first batch of conciliators at the Mediation Centre of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following their being sworn in before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, marking the commencement of their duties in resolving commercial disputes in accordance with the highest recognised legal standards and best legal practices.

The approval was issued pursuant to a decision by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, approving conciliators for the Abu Dhabi Chamber Mediation Centre.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Counsellor Yousef Al Abri said that the launch of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Commercial Mediation Centre and the commencement of duties by its first batch of conciliators reflect the UAE leadership's vision of building a flexible and innovative judicial system that strengthens Abu Dhabi's economic competitiveness and provides a secure, stable and attractive investment environment for local and international businesses.

He added that activating the role of conciliators complements the Emirate's ongoing legislative and institutional developments and marks the culmination of the decision establishing this specialised centre as an integrated institutional platform offering flexible and amicable solutions that contribute directly to enhancing the commercial dispute resolution framework.

Al Abri noted that commercial mediation has become a fundamental pillar of the modern judicial system, providing a fast, effective and reliable mechanism for resolving disputes amicably through alternative dispute resolution methods, thereby strengthening investor confidence while saving time and effort for parties to contractual relationships.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's commitment to providing full support to the Mediation Centre, which operates under its supervision and oversight to ensure the highest standards of quality and accuracy. Settlement agreements reached through the Centre are ratified by the supervising judge, enabling them to become enforceable in accordance with the provisions of UAE Federal Civil Procedure Law.