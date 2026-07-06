Sharjah: The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held its first meeting of its 18th term, reaffirming its commitment to advancing Sharjah's comprehensive economic development agenda and further strengthening the emirate's position as a leading business and investment destination.

The newly appointed Board began its term by expressing its deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the confidence placed in it under the Emiri Decree establishing the Board.

During the meeting convened at SCCI’s headquarters, board members expressed their deep sense of responsibility, pledging to build on Sharjah's economic progress and further enhance its global competitiveness. They also praised the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Board commended the strategic economic policies and directives that have enhanced the structural resilience of Sharjah’s economy, enabling it to respond effectively to global economic transformations while reinforcing the emirate’s competitiveness as a premier regional and international hub for business and investment.

The board meeting was chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended by H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and members of the Board of Directors. Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, along with the Assistant Directors General and senior SCCI officials.

A Comprehensive Strategy for Business Resilience

The Board also discussed a range of strategic initiatives underpinning SCCI’s roadmap for the next phase of business development across the emirate. It approved the proposed structure for establishing a series of specialised committees covering investment, trade, industry, and other areas responsible for maintaining direct engagement with the business community.

The move aims to support Sharjah’s future development goals, reinforce the Chamber’s role in enabling private sector growth, and contribute to the development of agile, business-friendly policies that enhance business competitiveness and promote sustainable economic development.

The meeting reviewed progress on major development projects currently under way, including infrastructure upgrades across Sharjah’s industrial and commercial zones, as well as investment projects aimed at advancing the food manufacturing and food security sectors. These projects support the UAE’s strategic vision of establishing an integrated, resilient, and sustainable production ecosystem.

The meeting also discussed measures to enhance business licensing procedures and streamline administrative processes in collaboration with government entities, further strengthening Sharjah’s attractive and business-friendly investment environment.

Building on Progress through Effective Government Partnership

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Board will continue to build on SCCI’s strategic achievements by further enhancing its service ecosystem and business initiatives to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of the business community.

He stressed that these efforts are aimed at reinforcing the private sector’s role as a key driver of Sharjah’s sustainable economic development, in line with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued guidance of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

“The confidence bestowed upon us by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is a powerful incentive to intensify our efforts and work collaboratively to reinforce the Sharjah Chamber’s role as a key partner in the emirate’s development. We will leverage our well-established partnerships with government entities to better understand the evolving needs and aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs, develop effective responses to global economic challenges, safeguard the interests of the local private sector, and strengthen its competitiveness in international markets,” Al Owais added.

Operational Efficiency and Smart Solutions for Members

Meanwhile, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi said the Sharjah Chamber’s executive and administrative teams are working in close coordination to implement the strategic vision and initiatives approved by the Board of Directors.

He noted that these efforts focus on delivering a flexible operating environment and advanced digital infrastructure designed to facilitate business activities, improve service delivery, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Al-Awadi explained that the Sharjah Chamber’s sustained performance reflects the efficiency of its digital service ecosystem and the value of its interactive business initiatives. He affirmed SCCI’s commitment to delivering proactive, investor-centric services that facilitate business expansion, while intensifying promotional activities and maintaining continuous engagement with its members. He indicated that these efforts are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Sharjah’s business community and reinforcing its position in both regional and global markets.

Bridging the Public and Private Sectors, Supporting the Business Ecosystem

The Board outlined the outcomes of ongoing collaboration with government partners, noting that SCCI’s Sectoral Business Groups had successfully identified new growth opportunities for the business community.

These efforts resulted in the adoption and implementation of more than 90 practical recommendations, contributing to improvements in the business environment and the development of a legal and regulatory framework that supports economic growth.

The Board also praised the role of SCCI's affiliated entities, particularly the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) and the Sharjah Training and Development Centre, for fostering a secure legal and knowledge-based environment that promotes operational stability and supports sustainable business growth across all organisational levels.

H1 2026 Performance, Exhibitions Driving Sustainable Growth

According to figures released by the Sharjah Chamber, SCCI recorded nearly 3,139 new memberships and 31,788 renewed memberships in the first half of 2026 across the industrial, commercial, and professional sectors. The Chamber also issued around 35,000 certificates of origin in the first six months of the year and processed 1,110 attestation transactions.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed SCCI’s preparations for a programme of specialised trade and industrial exhibitions and promotional initiatives scheduled for the second half of the year. The programme is designed to drive sustainable growth across priority economic sectors, enable businesses to capture new commercial opportunities, and further strengthen trade and investment activity throughout the emirate.

The Board concluded its meeting by reaffirming the importance of maintaining an institutional framework built on innovation, strategic partnerships, and close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

It stressed that this approach will strengthen SCCI’s role in representing the interests of the private sector, advance sustainable economic development, and further consolidate Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global hub for business and investment.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com