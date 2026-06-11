Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has called on private sector’s companies and institutions operating in the emirate to take advantage of the features of the “Sharaka” platform, which aims to support private sector’s growth and facilitate ease of doing business.

Sharaka was launched in 2018 by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to develop communication mechanisms that enhance constructive dialogue and transparency, and to accelerate the settlement of financial claims and dues owed to private sector companies by government entities and institutions. By strengthening public-private partnership, the platform reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.

Sharaka is part of Abu Dhabi Government’s initiatives to support the emirate’s development journey. Since its launch, the platform has contributed to accelerating the settlement of financial claims owed to private sector companies by several government and semi-government entities to support the private sector and encouraging its active contribution to the local economy.

The number of claims submitted through Sharaka platform up to the end of April 2026 reached 192 claims by private sector’s companies. A total of 191 claims were cleared, representing 99.5% of all eligible claims submitted with a cumulative value exceeding AED 1.07 billion, while the value of claims under assessment is AED 59.9 million.

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “The private sector continues to play a fundamental role in Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and diversification. This is reflected in the strong growth rates of non-oil sectors, which account for more than 54% of the emirate’s GDP. Progressive policies and initiatives, a supportive business ecosystem, and the adoption of the highest standards of governance and transparency have further enhanced the attractiveness and competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy. This is evidenced by the 29% growth in new economic licences issued in 2025, and 21% in Q1-2026.”

H.E. Al Mazrouei added: “We remain focused on maintaining continuous engagement with the private sector, exchanging insights, and leading constructive dialogue on developments and changes in local and global markets. This contributes to policy development and supports the business sector in addressing challenges, leveraging opportunities provided by the Abu Dhabi’s dynamic economy, and enhancing its competitiveness. We encourage private sector companies and institutions to benefit from Sharaka platform to accelerate the settlement of financial dues. Sharaka supports smooth cash flows and enables companies to continue operations, grow, and contribute to the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Sharaka, which can be accessed through “TAMM”, the super AI app for Abu Dhabi Government Services, provides a seamless and secure experience and supports achieving Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals to accelerate the economic growth and diversification. The private sector plays a vital role in these efforts.

For more info, please visit Sharaka

​​​​​​​About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, develops and regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthen the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit: www.added.gov.ae

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