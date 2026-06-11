Service targets manufacturers, importers, and food establishments to ensure compliance with GMO food labelling requirements

Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen its leadership by applying global best practices in food safety

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched an advanced testing service for Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) in food products using the latest genetic analysis technologies. The service aims to enhance transparency in food products, support compliance with regulatory requirements, and strengthen community trust in products available in the market. It also aligns with Dubai’s direction to adopt innovation in support of public health, safety, and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The service includes qualitative and quantitative detection of genetic modifications in various food products, including agricultural products, oils, and processed foods. This enables the rapid and accurate identification of genetically modified content in food products.

Dubai Municipality has also developed multiplex testing capabilities to increase testing efficiency, accelerate procedures, and reduce resource consumption. This enhances operational efficiency and supports the development of the food safety system while protecting consumer rights by verifying the accuracy of product information.

Targeting manufacturers, importers, and food establishments, the service contributes to ensuring that products comply with food labelling requirements related to GMO foods, in accordance with approved legislation in the Emirate of Dubai and global trends in this field.

Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The GMO food testing service represents a qualitative addition to Dubai Municipality’s laboratory testing system. It enables accurate detection of the genetic content of food products using advanced analysis technologies, enhancing transparency in food markets and supporting our efforts to develop a sustainable and pioneering food safety system. This contributes to improving quality of life in Dubai and reinforcing its global position in food security and as a leading centre for food safety.”

She added: “Dubai Municipality continues to develop its laboratory capabilities by adopting the latest global scientific technologies and methodologies in food safety, keeping pace with rapid developments in the food sector and supporting the emirate’s integrated food control system. The Municipality is committed to providing advanced testing and analysis services that verify the safety of food products traded in the market, enhance transparency, protect consumer rights, and strengthen trust in the food system, while supporting the goals of sustainable food security.”

In this context, Dubai Central Laboratory is working to complete the requirements to obtain Non-GMO Project accreditation, one of the most prominent international accreditations specialised in verifying non-GMO products. This would make it one of the first laboratories in the Middle East to achieve this accreditation, reinforcing its position as a regional reference laboratory for GMO food testing and expanding the scope of specialised laboratory services provided to government entities, the private sector, manufacturers, and suppliers.

Dubai Central Laboratory, in collaboration with global companies specialised in biotechnology, continues to exchange knowledge, develop testing and analysis methodologies, adopt international best practices, and advance more precise and sophisticated future testing capabilities. It is also expanding the scope of testing to include emerging food products and technologies. These strategic partnerships enhance the added value provided to partners and elevate the laboratory’s technical and scientific capabilities, supporting innovation and future readiness in food safety.